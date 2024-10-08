Pick of the Week: Rubblebucket “Moving Without Touching”

Graphics by Sarah Tarlin

By Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

On Rubblebucket’s new single “Moving Without Touching,” Kalmia Traver and Alex Toth let their eccentricities shine, resulting in glimmering highs. The single is another solid rung on the ladder toward their upcoming album Year of the Banana.

A New Approach on the New Single

With roots in Somerville, Massachusetts, the grooves and free vocals of Traver may remind one of an all-star local house show. “Moving Without Touching” adds to the thematic liberty with its speedy synths and suave delivery. The horns bring an authenticity to the mix and provide the wonderful quirkiness that Rubblebucket always delivers. As the song builds toward a finale, a synth and horn breakdown really brings things together and pushes the electronic side of indietronica.

This isn’t a completely new side of Rubblebucket, but in the context of other recent singles (especially “The Sorrow that Comes With Loving You” and “Rattlesnake”) it certainly feels fresher. The buildup to Year of the Banana has been polished, smooth, and full of funky accents. Rubblebucket’s 2022 LP Earth Worship, delivered genre-bending tunes on tracks like “Morning in the Sun,” which features an outstanding bridge complete with complex synth layers. Then horns pile on and the experiment comes to fruition. “Morning in the Sun” showed that, despite releasing for over a decade, Rubblebucket wasn’t done experimenting.

On recent singles such as “Moving Without Touching,” Rubblebucket doubles down on their genre experimentation. Every single leans into different genres, but share common sounds which unite them into a complete vision. This is enough to excite any listener anticipating Year of the Banana.

Lyrics that Last

Reflecting on “Moving With Touching,” one has to wonder why it feels so much more jammable than most new indie, especially with similar progressions at the base of the songs. While the analog-sounding electronic buildup certainly plays a role in how catchy the song is, there is another clear differentiator: the lyrics.

The chorus’ repetition of “We’re moving without touching,” drives out the dance moves of anyone who hears it. The bass line is consistent but never feels repetitive because of the stacked instrumental. There are subtle repetitions outside of the chorus as well. Lines begin with lines like “I just want to…” but drift into different endings. One line goes “I just want to love you how you want me to,” while the other says, “I just want to get to know you through and through.” The slight variation allows for the first section to cement a catchy repetition, while the alteration keeps the listener on their toes.

Reflection and Looking Forward

Reflection is key on “Moving Without Touching.” All of Year of the Banana is set to pertains to the year 2015, when the band nearly ended. Kalmia Traver and Alex Toth were in a relationship, but it crumbled in 2015. This may also explain the four year gap between 2011’s Omega La La and 2018’s Sun Machine. Roughly a decade later, the band is reflecting on the year the band almost ended. This gives “Moving Without Touching” a whole new meaning. While on stage, Traver and Toth were moving, but not touching for the first time.

When relationships form the underpinnings of a band, breakups are even harder. However, if a band can stay together-whether it be Big Thief, Fleetwood Mac, or Rubblebucket-their best work may be ahead of them. Over years after the events that nearly crushed their band, Rubblebucket is dancing over the pain of the past on “Moving Without Touching.”

Rubblebucket’s newest album Year of the Banana is out in ten days and you won’t want to miss it! On October 19, the duo will be in Concord New Hampshire for Color Festival 2024, but their big tour starts in December in Portland, Maine. On February 7, you can catch Rubblebucket in Boston at Big Night Live! If you don’t make it, you’ll miss out on moving to “Moving Without Touching.”

