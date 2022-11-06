Pick of the Week: Rosa Linn “SNAP”

By Kathia Dawson, Staff Writer

“SNAP,” the new breakout hit by Armenian singer-songwriter Rosa Linn, has found its place on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

ROSA LINN’S RISE TO FAME

Rosa Linn made her way onto TV screens when she was one of the final contestants for The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest representing Armenia with her hit single “SNAP.”

Linn is among other Eurovision contestants like ABBA and Domenico Modugno who have gone on to earn spots on Billboard's Top 100 with their songs. ABBA with “Waterloo” in 1974, and Modugno with “Volare'' in 1958 .

Despite only having shared two singles she has 24 million monthly Spotify listeners. This has made her the 124th most popular act in the world streaming service.

Her song has charted in the top 100 charts in the U.K., Italy, Germany and Ireland. She recently performed her song on the Late Late show with James Corden and has had widespread press features.

Her song rapidly rose in popularity on TikTok, where it has been featured in more than a million videos. These videos creatively incorporate the lyrical hook: “snapping one, two, where are you?”

THE INSPIRATION BEHIND THE SONG

“SNAP,” is about the impact of “feeling rules,” heartbreak and being on the verge of a breakdown, Rosa Linn explained in an interview with Wonderland Magazine.

She continued: “I wrote “SNAP” at 4 a.m., at home in Vanadzor. In my bedroom. I was on an emotional rollercoaster. I was heartbroken, scared, and confused. I wasn’t doing well mentally. I was quite literally at a snapping point. And that’s how the concept of the song came to me. I just tried to get myself out of that mental and emotional state while writing the song. It was very therapeutic.”

Her lyrics are vulnerable and straightforward as she references grieving the end of a relationship and the annoyance one feels for not moving on fast enough.

ROSA LINN’S BACKGROUND AND ASPIRATIONS

Roza Kostandyan, professionally known as Rosa Linn, is a 21-year-old from Vanadzor, Armenia. Her vulnerable lyrics about heartbreak and catchy beats have made her the first woman music producer in her country. However, Linn’s dreams don’t stop there; she says has the goal of becoming Armenia’s first global music artist.

In a 10 question interview with Ireland’s Entertainment.ie, she talked about some of the music that has influenced her. Growing up, she said she listened to artists like Sting and Aerosmith. As for a song she wishes she could have written and recorded, her response was “Someone Like You” by Adele, a song choice closer to the pop sound heard in “SNAP.”

Rosa Linn went on to share some answers to personality questions, too. Her go-to take out order is a Margherita pizza and caprese salad. And her perfect day, she said, is filled with her closest friends and family in her hometown, and would end with watching movies in her bedroom all night.

Rosa Linn will be opening for Ed Sheeran’s “Mathematics” 2023 U.S. tour among other artists like Russ, Dylan, Cat Burns, Maisie Peters and Khalid.

Every Monday, our music staff brings you a new Pick of The Week, detailing some of our favorite songs. Check out our previous Picks of the Week here, and make sure to tune in to WERS 88.9FM!