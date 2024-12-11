Interpol Runs a Classic Show at Roadrunner!

By Fenton Wright, Staff Writer

What better way is there to start off a new month than with an amazing performance by one of the best bands I’ve ever listened to! Intense, calming, and an overall out-of-body experience are just the cusp of what Interpol in Boston was. Their classic new wave, rock style rang throughout the Roadrunner, as everyone inside jumped and sang along to every song. This most recent tour of Interpol’s comes because their hit album, Antics, turned twenty this year! People of all ages were there, adults, teenagers, and parents brought their kids. Despite the wide age range of the audience, we were all there for one reason: Interpol.

Opening Act

Opening for Interpol was Cave In, a Boston based rock/metal band that immediately warmed the crowd up and set the mood for the rest of the show. Their drums and guitar riffs sounded much more like something that you would hear at a Metallica concert as opposed to opening for Interpol but they managed to capture the audience instantly, and everyone got behind this band. Cave In got the crowd jumping and screaming early in the night and set the tone for what was to come. They played for about a forty-minute set before the main act, Interpol, walked onstage.

Let the Antics Ensue

The entirety of Interpol’s set including the encore was 21 songs. Before Interpol walked out on stage, the production staff at the Roadrunner raised a white tarp over the stage, and red lights shined through the tarp from behind. Slowly, Interpol made their way onstage and the crowd exploded. Cheers from every direction of the Roadrunner. The white tarp, now turned red by the lights, displayed the silhouettes of the front three of the band, Daniel Kessler (Lead Guitar), Brad Truax (Bass Guitar), and Paul Banks (Vocalist and Rhythm Guitar).

The moment that the silhouettes shined through, the crowd erupted once more as they played the opening of Antics. The moment that the first chords of the song ripped through the venue and Paul Banks’ voice pushed through the guitar riffs, a wave of emotion once again came over the crowd. The children with earplugs in began jumping up and down, the teenagers and young adults in the pit began forming small mosh pits everywhere.

As the concert continued, the crowd began to get more and more behind the band, as they continued to play hit after hit. The two biggest reactions of the night were easily for the songs “Evil” and “Slow Hands.” Both of these songs have amazing basslines and guitar riffs, which in a live setting highlight and elevate the voice of Paul Banks to a new level. With each song, there was a different emotional relief. People closest to the stage were swaying side to side, bumping into one another, not caring what anyone would think of them, only caring about what song would be played next.

After finishing the rest of Antics, the band walked off stage and took a quick break. For a moment we were allowed to catch our breaths. Then the moment that they walked back on stage, the volume rose once again. The passion that Paul Banks was putting into this live performance surpasses anything that can be heard on any one of their studio albums. Hearing them live allowed for us to feel the raw pain and longing in his voice that can’t be conveyed through headphones, and is something that can only truly be experienced live.

Timeless Music

Throughout the entire performance, the best aspect of it all was the way that none of Interpol’s songs felt dated. Despite the fact that it has been twenty years since the release of Antics, the songs still live up to today’s standards of alternative rock music. They still have the bass lines that capture every single bit of emotion that is conveyed through the awe-inspiring voice of Paul Banks. And at this performance specifically, the guitar riffs sounded otherworldly. They completely consumed everything around them and brought the audience into the world of the band.

Each song that Interpol played told a story. Most of them being stories of love that were greatly boosted with the iconic voice of Paul Banks.On top of the music being stellar, the production was amazing as well. With each beat of the drum, or with each guitar lick, the lights would flash new colors or change directions rapidly bringing even the lighting into the story of each song.

The Journey

As they played the last couple of songs, Paul Banks took the opportunity to address the audience and thank everyone for the past twenty years. He went on about how special Boston specifically is for the band, because it was one of the first places that they played outside of New York. He recounted how over the years they have always welcomed everyone. Whether they be newcomers or people who have been with the band since day one, they have loved every single minute of it.