Pick of the Week: Orla Gartland “Little Chaos”

By Gavin Miller

On “Little Chaos,” Orla Gartland polishes chaotic energy into a smashing hit. The single adds hype to the buildup toward the Irish rockstar’s second album, Everybody Needs a Hero.

Looking Back and Moving Forward

One may think that Orla Gartland’s musical journey took off in 2019 with “Why Am I Like This?” or in 2021 with her debut album Woman on the Internet. However, most streaming services show hits dating back to 2015’s Lonely People. On that EP, one could hear the root of Orla’s sound on punchy drums and zany synths. On songs like “Lonely People,” this is more direct, and the success of that single likely influenced a pursuit of the louder sound.

One evident change over Gartland’s career is the increasing power of her lyrics. There are ups and downs, twists and turns, shocks and drops, kicks and hits on “Little Chaos,” and the steady march of drums is nothing without the build of lyrics. This is no more apparent than on the bridge. “If you really want me/Take me as I am,” Gartland repeats as the bass thumps in the background. The subtle bumps of Gartland’s voice over the beat demonstrate a rare versatility, as her voice delivers the line with the power the lyrical poetry holds. When an artist matches the power of their lyrics, songs flourish, and “Little Chaos” is a noteworthy demonstration of this.

Trailblazing in the Reflection

Orla Gartland is a trailblazer in the rush of indie stars, not only because of her refreshingly bright voice, but also her willingness to take risks on an instrumental. The risks are in the fizz on the guitar plucks, the extra funk on the synth passages, and the little snippets of background vocals. The song is indie-rock at its most theatrical, which is especially apparent when the song reaches a brief acapella. The moment where Orla’s vocals are singled out in the mix allows the listener to hear a unique quirk in her voice.

After the vocals are singled out and the song reaches a pit of quiet, the peak of “Little Chaos” is revealed. A burst of distorted synths and guitars drives listeners to one of Orla Gartland’s greatest strengths: the explosive, memorable quality of her choruses. On “Little Chaos,” Gartland floats on the chorus, adding spikes of high notes in her voice that add a little more chaos to the tune.

While notes of the “Little Chaos” draw from influences, Orla Gartland combines aspects of those who came before her in an inventive way. There is an undeniable pinch of sound from Cage the Elephant’s Melophobia era in the mix, and a pinch of St. Vincent-esc polishing in the mix. However, this funky combination of hitmakers sounds like the future of alternative. And Gartland makes it look bright.

Catch Orla Live !

Orla Gartland is running a short stretch of UK shows in early October that will be the freshest view of her new work, live. Though Orla also hits the road in the US in November, and she is stopping at Arts at the Armory in Somerville, Massachusetts. The Armory is a great, local spot for anyone looking to support a smaller venue. The show will also be more intimate in this setting, and with the explosive quality of her songs, Orla Gartland will definitely impress.

