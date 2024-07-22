Show Review: Noah Kahan in Boston

Noah Kahan and Friends rocked out at a once-in-a-lifetime performance at Fenway Park. From the incredible openers, to the special guest appearances, to the true Fenway Park sendoff, this show made for a night that fans will never forget.



By Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator



Artists: Noah Kahan, Mt Joy & James Bay

Venue: Fenway Park

When: Thursday, July 18th

JAMES BAY TAKES THE STAGE

The crowd was still trickling in when UK artist James Bay took the stage, wearing his signature fedora-and-sunglasses combo. Still, his set was just the thing that the crowd needed to start them off strong. Fans in the pit danced around as if he were the opening act, and enjoyed songs new and old. Bay graced the stage, strumming favorites like “Let It Go” and “Hold Back the River”. He also played a new song, called “Up All Night” which features The Lumineers and Noah Kahan. This was the night before the song’s release and fans were delighted. The crowd seemed as if they had heard this song a million times before, and loved it more with each listen. Bay’s set was much too short (in my humble opinion), but served as the perfect pick-me-up to get the crowd going.

ROCKING OUT WITH MT JOY

Shortly after Bay’s set finished, fans were slightly more settled in and more than ready to rock out with the members of Mt Joy. This band was truly incredible live, and their energy on stage was infectious. Everyone around me knew their songs by heart, and was quite literally jumping at the chance to sing along with them. They dabbled in each of their albums, and everything they played was a crowd favorite. My personal favorites were “Bathroom Light”, “Orange Blood” and of course “Highway Queen”. Just watching this band was entertaining enough, amazing sound aside.

The screens adjacent to the stage displayed these groovy, almost psychedelic graphics alongside the artists, making for some super cool visuals alongside equally super cool songs. From shooting stars, to bursts of color, to black and white at one point, the visuals proved Mt Joy wanted the fans to be entertained on all fronts no matter where they were sitting. Their set was about 45 minutes of guitar shredding, Matt Quinn’s brilliant vocals, and fans dancing up and down the aisles.



KAHAN'S BIG DAY

Mt Joy left fans eager for Noah Kahan to take the stage. The energy was palpable, and the empty stage was full of suspense. The stage transformed, taking us to a barren winterscape we Bostonians feel like we only just escaped. Adorned with hanging ropes to resemble timber, and mountains outlining the screen behind the band, it was a true New England scene. You could hear a pin drop the second all of the stadium lights shut off, and the band began to take the stage, strumming the opening to “Dial Drunk”. A single spotlight flickered in place, then across the stage until Noah Kahan finally came out, wearing a Red Sox style jersey, with his initials “NK” on the front, and the word “Forever” written on the back, an ode to his song and tour name “You’re Gonna Go Far”.

Upon gracing the stage, Kahan looks as though he’s in immediate disbelief at the full arena awaiting him. (His later sentiments would prove that to be the case.) He immediately starts "Dial Drunk", and fans sang every word along with him. After the final hook, which goes “I’ll dial drunk, I’ll die for you,” Kahan exclaimed, “I’ll die for you New England! This is the best g*ddamn city on Earth!” As the sun set into cotton candy skies and the crowd’s bracelets lit up the stadium, fans knew that this was going to be an excellent show.

NOAH KAHAN GOT ALL OF BOSTON'S LOVE

Naturally, as a New England Native, Kahan was ecstatic to be playing Boston’s best venue. He told the crowd that this was extra special to him, as both of his parents graduated from Boston schools. “My mom went to Boston College, my dad went to MIT, and I’m playing f***ing Fenway Park!” Kahan exclaimed. He also told fans about his past experiences playing in Boston; starting all the way back at Brighton Music Hall, which spelled his name as “Nathan Kahan”, moving upwards and onwards to Paradise Rock Club, and to last year at MGM Music Hall. He reminisced on sneaking into Fenway Park’s dugouts with his bandmates, thinking about how in ten years they’ll play Fenway Park. To be there only a year later was surreal for the entire band. He even shed some tears as fans finished his sentences during “Orange Juice”.

At one point, Kahan recreated his mother’s living room on stage, bringing out three massive framed photos that are hung in her home: Two baby photos of Kahan and his siblings, the other an art print. Kahan mentioned that his mom, dad, and brother were in the audience and joked about his parent’s divorce, a common theme in his music. At one point he says “If your parents are split up, remember it’s not your fault… it’s your dad’s fault”, which was a crowd favorite judging by the roar of applause.

A favorite song of mine off Kahan’s most recent album – and as he describes it, “a song about a Massachusetts local” – was one of many special treats for the Boston audience. “Paul Revere” isn’t normally on his setlists, but he pulled it out for the occasion, and to my personal delight. In between verses Kahan exclaimed, “This song is for you, Boston!” The only song that got the crowd more riled up was “Homesick”, where they got to scream the lyrics “I’m mean because I grew up in New England,” something I, and I’m sure many other crowd members, related to.

We were only about three songs into the set list when Kahan pulled the first trick out of his sleeve. In the middle of his song “Everywhere, Everything” he announced to the stage Gracie Abrams, who is featured on the song in the deluxe version of Kahan’s album. Before fans could even comprehend what he had just said, Abrams took the stage in a Red Sox hat and performed her verse.

To say the crowd went wild would be an understatement. The girls next to me broke out in tears, and even though my mom, who accompanied me, had no idea who Abrams was, she knew that this was a big deal. I was hoping Kahan might join Abrams performing one of her songs, but she was left the stage with a bow, almost as quick as she came on to it. (However, that was not the last fans would see of her.)

After one song, Kahan ran off stage while his band played out the melody. Fans were confused – even moreso when he reappeared offstage and on-screen... atop the Green Monster. Standing proud on Fenway’s famed 37 foot left field wall with his guitar, Kahan began to play a sampling of beautiful acoustic songs. After his first song atop the Green Monster, he recruited some help, and brought out one of his earliest influences: The Lumineers.

Together, the three played “If We Were Vampires” a song by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit that Kahan has covered in the past. Personally, I was amazed. The Lumineers are amazing live performers and Wesley Shultz’s clear vocals instantly blew me away. Much like Abrams, The Lumineers left right after their song, leaving fans stunned and enchanted.

A TRUE FENWAY SENDOFF

When Kahan ran off stage after his last song, fans were not taking no for an encore answer. The crowd repeatedly shouted “Noah! Noah! Noah!” until he returned for an encore. He played three more songs, saving "Stick Season" (arguably his most famous song) for last, bringing out all of his friends to sing it with him. James Bay and his band, Mt Joy, Gracie Abrams and The Lumineers all came out to bask in the glory of the last song of Noah Kahan’s Fenway Park debut. As confetti exploded in the pit, they all danced around stage and took turns singing lines into the microphone.

In one night, Boston got to experience all four seasons, from summer heat in the day, to the sun setting to a cool spring, to autumn leaves covering the floor, to fake snow exploding into the crowd during “Northern Attitude”. Naturally, the crowd exploded into screams, but that was not the last trick Kahan had up his sleeve.

As fans went to leave Fenway Park, they were stopped dead in their tracks by an eruption of fireworks exploded from behind the stage. Just as we began to take it all in, we heard the beginning of an all-too familiar song for Fenway frequenters, “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond.

Kahan gave his fans a true Fenway sendoff after a night we thought couldn’t get any better. It truly felt like a celebration of music and a profoundly personal victory for Kahan.