Pick of the Week: Lucius, “Old Tape” ft. Adam Granduciel

By Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Lucius teamed up with Adam Granduciel for a throwback indie pop jam on their new track “Old Tape.” With a blend of bright synths and roaring guitars, the mix is full but never crowded, loud but never flustered and fresh but still familiar. Overall, it’s a brilliant tune to funnel in the slow start of fall.

Familiar Faces

Since their breakout album “Wildewoman” in 2013, Lucius has been a welcome addition to the indie pop sound of the 2010’s. On “Old Tape” the band doesn't forget where they came from while still sounding refreshingly new. The synths that begin the track and drum beat which later enters sound like the Lucius that we’ve come to love. However, as the track marches on it becomes apparent that the riffs go harder, the mix is turned up and the band is having more fun than ever.

Lucius handles an issue on “Old Tape” that many bands now face: how do artists further their sound without ostracizing expectant fans? Well, other than smart experimentation, “Old Tape” demonstrates that Lucius can still write a hit while remaining vulnerable. The lyrics feel polished and mature as they refer to love, reflection and moving forward. The writing is a careful blend of specific and relatable, using the metaphor of an old tape to conjure past memories. This is one of many ways that Lucius has been strong for over a decade now: their lyrics remain vibrant as they update their sound.

Another familiar face on “Old Tape” is none other than Adam Granduciel, who one may recognize as the frontman of The War on Drugs. Adam is no stranger to rocking out, and his vocals feel at home on the track. A well-placed feature allows Lucius to spice up their newest release without compromising the whimsical sound fans have come to love.

From Berklee to Fantasy Records

The two leads in Lucius met at Berklee College of Music and quickly found their compatibility. Though the cover of “Old Tape” may appear to be one woman copied four times over it is actually both of the singers copied just once. This is because the cloned costuming of the leads has become a staple of the group since early in their career. While the front-duo is not related, you would be forgiven for thinking so. Their compatibility and college beginnings gives them an authentic compatibility.

Though they met in the early 2000s, Lucius is still making fresh strides. In 2023 Lucius signed to Fantasy Records and later released a rerecording of “Wildewoman.” Their artist page hints at another potential release in 2024, but nothing has been confirmed yet. The singing marks a new era for the band and hopefully confirms a significant amount of new music on the way.