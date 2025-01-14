Pick of the Week: Julien Baker and TORRES “Sugar in the Tank”

By Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Whether you love the song, “now, already, [or] not yet,” “Sugar in the Tank” by Julien Baker and TORRES remains a crowd-pleasing indie-rock anthem. With its dynamic collaboration, poetic lyrics, and a blend of genres, “Sugar in the Tank” is sweet for several reasons.

Introducing The Combination

TORRES is the musical alias of Mackenzie Scott, who has been an indie-rocker for over a dozen years. The Brooklyn-based artist settled into a comfortable, rock-heavy sound on the 2021 LP Thristier. Since then, her innovative sound has only grown in grandeur: the past year alone held both a hit EP (A Decoration) and LP (What an enormous room) for TORRES.

Rumors have been swarming for months regarding a potential collaboration between TORRES and Julien Baker of the band boygenius. The two have been dropping hints at a collaboration through unreleased country tracks during recent shows, leading to buzzing fans and impatient listeners. Baker, who hails from Memphis, Tennessee, has a silky voice that pairs well with a country ballad. Although TORRES currently resides in Brooklyn, country is ingrained in her upbringing. After being raised in Georgia, Mackenzie Scott went to Belmont University in Nashville to study both English and songwriting. With both artists’ country roots and alternative sound, this collaboration feels natural and, for fans, long overdue.

Lovely Lyrics

“Sugar in the Tank” is a longtime coming, and it delivers. The first thing that strikes the listener is an intense passage of lyrics by Baker. All eight lines of the opening verse begin with “I love you” and the repetition drives the desperation of the singer to demonstrate their vast feelings for their lover. The ninth line marks the beginning of the chorus, and TORRES’ vocals come in to form a powerful harmony with the line “I love you swimming upstream in a flash flood.”

The collaboration on the track is not only an exchange of vocals on differing verses; it is an exploration of the power TORRES can add to a track that leans heavier on Julien Baker. However, the poetic quality of the choruses, combined with the sudden explosive quality of the collaboration with TORRES in the mix, is what really makes the track shine. The last two lines of the first chorus are “I love you all of the ways / That I know how.” The final “That I know how” singles Julien’s voice, emphasizing the underlying desperation in her lyricism.