Pick of the Week: James Bay feat. Jon Batiste “Sunshine In The Room”

In a perfect blend of two of music’s most unique sounds, James Bay and Jon Batiste join forces to bring back the feel-good, jazzy energy of the early 2010s. An independent single released on January 31st, the song tails Bay’s fourth studio album Changes All The Time and Batiste’s The New Orleans Collection, a compilation of memoirs dedicated to the artist’s hometown.

Batiste’s Brain

Widely acclaimed as a musical genius, Jon Batiste has an influence on the raw sound of "Sunshine In The Room" that's hard to ignore given his Grammy and Oscar wins. With an emphasis on classic horn arrangements and Motown-inspired choir background vocals, much of Batiste’s signature New Orleans sound shines through to create a strut-worthy ballad for a sunny day. Describing himself as a composer at heart while juggling an incredibly impressive array of instrumental talents — from the melodica to guitar — Batiste isn’t afraid to incorporate classic sounds stemming from any number of musical genres. He frequently breaks barriers to explore wider themes of American musical identity.

Bay’s Brawn

The writer and main vocalist of the track, James Bay showcases his expansive vocal range, often belting the tremendously soulful ballad with a showcase of piano solos to complement. With several decade-defining songs under his belt, including the platinum Hold Back the River and Let It Go, Bay has no reason to doubt his songwriting abilities. Also highlighted on the artist’s newest release are his often overlooked guitar solos, originally inspired to pursue the instrument after listening to Eric Clapton’s classic rock anthem Layla when he was eleven years old. As a producer on the track, Bay aims to uphold traditions of classic songwriting while challenging the genres of popular music and the idea of a “radio hit” simultaneously.

A Cosmic Collaboration

When asked to reflect upon his experiences in collaborating on the single for PM Studio, Bay said, “Working with [Batiste] for ‘Sunshine In The Room’ is an experience I will never ever forget. He literally burst into the studio like a ray of sunshine and brought so much joy to the sound of the record and the work. He’s a total inspiration, and I hope we can work together again. The song is about having someone in your life who truly lights up the room as soon as they walk in.” Batiste added, “James is such a beautiful soul and a great musician. Grateful to make a new friend and create music together. Really excited for the world to hear this song, it is impossible to not love the vibes on this one!”

This spring, Bay will launch his first full-scale U.S. tour in almost two years. The Up All Night Tour begins in Minneapolis, reaching Boston on May 24th at the Harvard Athletic Complex. The tour is named for “Up All Night,” Bay’s 2024 collaboration with the Lumineers and Noah Kahan, which became Bay’s first American chart-topping hit by reaching No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Similarly, Batiste will be touring a select handful of cities this spring, including The Citizens Opera House on April 5th. Brought together for a song before expansive tours for both musical savants, both Bay and Batiste are eager to collaborate again, and we at WERS 88.9 couldn’t be more excited!