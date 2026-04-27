Pick of the Week: Jack White “Derecho Demonico”

– Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

After his recent surprise performance at Coachella, it seemed only fitting to break down Jack White’s electric new release “Derecho Demonico” for our Pick of the Week.

Jack is Back

Jack White released his first new songs since his 2024 album No Name: “G.O.D. And The Broken Ribs” and “Derecho Demonico.” He released the tracks together on a 7” vinyl via his company, Third Man Records.

On April 4, he performed both new songs on Saturday Night Live, joining host Jack Black in what I’ve dubbed the show’s “Jack Attack.”

Last year, White was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with The White Stripes. The release of these new songs mark the comeback of his incredible solo work.

Guitar God

It’s no secret that White knows his way around the studio. Like much of his music, “Derecho Demonico” is self-produced. The song spotlights the technical prowess, wailing guitar solos, and punk-like vocals fans know and love him for, bringing to mind earlier hits like “Lazaretto” and “Sixteen Saltines.”

Given White’s immense talent on the instrument, unsurprisingly, the highlight of this song is the guitar. The tone is pure garage rock in all its noisy, distorted goodness. Meanwhile, White’s love of the blues shines through with grooves that make it impossible not to stomp your feet.

As a musician myself, one of the things I love about White is the innovative ways he experiments with pedals and music technology to create unique sounding solos and riffs. When you hear a Jack White solo, you know its a Jack White solo, and this song is a great example of that.

Backing Band

“Derecho Demonico” features White’s usual live backing band, composed of drummer Patrick Keeler, keyboardist Bobby Emmett, and bassist Dominic Davis. While the guitar stands out on the recording, the song also spotlights the talents of his band, with energetic, fast-paced fills from Keeler and a synthesizer solo from Emmett.

What’s Next?

Jack White recently announced an international tour, including a headline show at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on July 17.