Pick of the Week: Goose “Madalena”

Graphics by Riley Vecchione

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

“Madalena” by Goose is one of the most beautiful songs that you will hear this year. It completely stuns you on your first listen, as it builds from being a stripped-down acoustic song to a full-on rock song by the end.

Stay With Me

The lyricism across this track is amazing. Goose paints one of the most gorgeous pictures ever with their words. The idea of two lovers “holding the sky up” to stop the sun from setting on their love and relationship is powerful. This song sounds like it has existed for decades, and I think that is the point. It is supposed to sound eternal, just like the love that is talked about in the song.

Another lyric that I can not stop thinking about with this song is, “I’m tired of always trying to find a way out/ Running from this life I know so well.” He finds rest in her, and that is such a vivid picture.

Eternal Sound

As I already mentioned, this song sounds like it has been around forever. I think that what adds to this is the build of the song. The first minute and a half is a completely stripped-down song. There is only a piano and vocals. Think of a song like “New York I Love You, But You’re Bringing Me Down,” by LCD Soundsystem. In that song, the instruments playing increase as the singer’s frustration with the city builds. In “Madalena,” it is the same thing, only that the instruments increase the more the singer professes his love for his partner.

Another thing that makes this song sound timeless is the backing vocals. They give it this ethereal feel that transcends time. It sounds almost like someone is speaking in both the past and the future, which is the exact point of the song.

When The Sun Comes Back Around

Though this is a relatively short Pick of the Week, there is still so much more of Goose that you can enjoy. “Madalena” is a song off their newest album, Chain Yer Dragon, which has so many songs that are just as good as “Madalena!” I would highly recommend listening to it. Outside of that, Goose is currently on tour, so be sure to get tickets where you can!