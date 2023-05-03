Pick of the Week: Foo Fighters “Rescued”

By Breanna Nesbeth, Music Coordinator

Foo Fighters is a band that needs no introduction. They have been a staple of the rock scene for over two decades. Now, they’re returning with a new album, But Here We Are, and the band recently shared the first single “Rescued.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Dave Grohl, the band’s founder, lead singer, guitarist, and songwriter, called it "the first chapter of the band’s new life.”

DIVING INTO THE SOUND AND LYRICS OF “RESCUED”

“Rescued” opens with a punchy guitar riff that immediately sets the tone for the song. Grohl's vocals are powerful—conveying a sense of urgency that drives the song forward. Throughout the track, a variety of guitar riffs and solos keep things interesting. The rhythm is tight and cohesive, with drums and bass that create a solid foundation for the rest of the instruments.

Lyrically, “Rescued” deals with themes of self-discovery and redemption. The chorus, which repeats the phrase "I wanna be rescued," speaks to the universal desire to break free from our own limitations and find a sense of purpose and meaning. The music reflects this sense of yearning, with its driving tempo and soaring guitar solos. “It happened so fast and then it was over,” Grohl adds on the chorus, “I’m just waiting to be rescued. Bring me back to life.”

“Rescued” is classic Foo Fighters, with its high-energy rock sound and introspective lyrics. It’s a great example of what Foo Fighters does best: deliver powerful rock songs with plenty of heart and soul. While it doesn't necessarily break new ground for the band, it's a solid addition to their already-impressive catalog.

THE HEART OF FOO FIGHTERS

The band has been teasing their return to new music and lining up festival gigs for a few months now. But Here We Are, the band’s first album since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, will arrive in June. On the listening page, it notes that the album arrives “after a year of staggering losses, personal introspection, and bittersweet remembrances.” It continues on to say that the album is a tribute to the healing powers of music, friendship, and family. It’s produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters band members.

But Here We Are is the band's eleventh album, but also the first chapter of a new journey. The album's sound echoes the raw energy of their debut album from 1995—infused with the maturity and depth gained over decades of experience.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR FOO FIGHTERS?

On May 24, Foo Fighters will make their comeback to live performances with a concert in Gilford, New Hampshire.

Following this, they will headline various festivals throughout the summer, including Boston Calling, Sonic Temple, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, Ohana, and Louder Than Life. Alongside these festival appearances, the band has also arranged their summer tour. But Here We Are is available for pre-order now.

