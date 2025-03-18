Pick of the Week: Fontaines D.C. “It’s Amazing to be Young”

Graphics by Riley Vecchione

By Ahni Brown Harbin, Staff Writer

Fresh off of the amazing year that they had in 2024, Irish band Fontaines D. C. are back with their new single “It’s Amazing to be Young.” Originally written as a lullaby for guitarist Carlos O’Connell’s child, the song evolved into something reminiscent of the band’s signature sound. Bassist Conor Deegan said of the track, “The feeling of hope a child can give is profound and moving, especially for young men like us. That sense of wanting to create a world for them to grow up in happily. It’s a feeling that fights against the cynicism that can often overtake us in the modern world. So we wanted to declare which side we were on – it really is amazing to be young.”

Inspiration For The Tune

This release precedes a summer of exciting opportunities for Fontaines D. C. including a world tour and a major performance at London’s Finsbury Park, and comes hot off of two Grammy nominations for the band’s 2024 album Romance. “It’s Amazing to be Young” is perfectly produced to fill venues, to reflect upon the momentum the band has gained, and to give listeners a look into what’s next for this band, who are very clearly hitting their stride.

Fontaines D.C. are a band that have something to say, and a powerful way of making all of us listen. This new single serves as our reminder to tune in, as well as having the band’s signature depth that keeps us coming back. “It’s Amazing to be Young” is reminiscent of youth itself, the frustrations, highs, lows, and everything in between that makes the human experience remarkable. It is a celebration of youth; of making messes and memories.

Reminiscing On Resemblances

The song, released as a single in late February, is a nostalgic anthem very reminiscent of “Favourite,” the closing track on their 2024 album. The resemblance doesn’t make this new song any less incredible, in fact, it proves the band’s prowess, ensuring listeners that they will continue to make incredible songs. Grian Chatten’s singular vocals and the atmospheric melodies allow this song to express the titular sentiment without overly complex lyrics or overt references. The band are trusting their listeners to place their own meaning into the song while also infusing it with a kind of personal connection to the band and their experiences.

The song is available to stream everywhere, and the music video linked above – the final installment of a three-part series telling the story of two young adults – is definitely worth a watch.