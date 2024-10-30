Fontaines D.C. “Romances” The Crowd at Roadrunner 

By Lucia Cinquino, Staff Writer

The beginning of the Boston chilly season did not stop crowds from lining the street for Fontaines D.C. Sunday night at Roadrunner for a sold out show. Hundreds of people filed into the venue after a rainy day to see the Dublin originated band as well as their NYC based support, Been Stellar. The Fontaines are headed by Grian Chatten, and includes four additional members who met at music school in Ireland and bonded over their shared love of poetry.

The band's interest in poetry is showcased in their unique lyricism and ambitious variety in genre and production styles. Fontaines D.C. presents high energy post-punk tunes such as “Jackie Down The Line” from their third studio album Skinty Fia or “Big” from their debut record Dogrel. In addition, some tracks range to more subdued indie/alternative instrumentals and vocals like “Favourite” or “Sundowner” on their most recent album Romance. There is something for everyone to enjoy.

Romance is noted as the most expansive and sonically impressive albums of Fontaines D.C.'s discography. The first single released, “Starburster,” proved even before the full release that Romance would be a hit from the get-go. More and more the influence of The Fontaines is showing its true reach, so much so for one GQ article to state, in an ode to pop icon Chappell Roan, “they are your favorite artist’s favorite artist–on the cusp of something so much bigger.”

IT'S BEEN STELLAR!

Before The Fontaines began their set, Been Stellar, an up and coming post-punk band warmed up the sold out house. They loaded the stage in a cloud of smoke ready to perform a thrilling set. Though originally from New York City, they gained a hefty following in the UK and Ireland in recent months, making the perfect compliment to Fontaines D.C.. The Boston crowds perfectly matched their energy as they performed a handful of songs off their debut album Scream From New York, NY. For a debut, the music is extremely strong and reflects a strong future for the young artists. The five-piece also surprised the crowd, closing their set by performing one of their older songs “Ohm” at the request of a fan before the show. Been Stellar's “stellar” performance truly got Roadrunner in high spirits, perfectly setting up the anticipation of Fontaines D.C. to take the stage.

INTRODUCING… THE FONTAINES

One by one, the five members of Fontaines D.C. took their places to build the intoxicating introduction to the title track from Romance. First, the drummer Tom Coll and guitarist/bassist Conor Curley took to the stage beginning what would be a mesmerizing introduction to the concert that followed. Soon after, Conor “Deego” Degan, Carlos O’Connell, and additional tour member Chilli Jesson took positions at various keyboards across the stage. The haunting keys are introduced on top of the percussion and bass, just in time for the lights to flash a somewhat jarring green to set the tone. Then, headman Grian Chatten begins to sing the first lyrics of “Romance” from behind the back curtain which hold the initials “f.d.c.”

When Chatten stepped into view, a sold out house erupted with cheers and screams of excitement. Every song they played was not only supported by incredible instrumentation from the band, but also accompanied by the thousands of voices reciting lyrics in time with Chatten. The energy rose even more at the transition to “Jackie Down The Line.” With its iconic, almost corny intro Fontaines got the whole venue to sing the profound lyrics: “doot, doot, doot/la, la la.”

There was no lack of vigor in the audience for the next few songs. “Televised Mind” and “A Lucid Dream” off of their sophomore album A Hero’s Death are certifiably upbeat, and ready to be jumped and jostled to. Nobody in the house was sitting still.

EVERYBODY GETS A BIG BIG SHOT

After a solid run of songs got the crowd riled up, Fontaines D.C. slowed it down with “Big Shot” and “Death Kink,” allowing the audience a much needed breath. Though, it was not long after that it picked up once again with “Here’s The Thing” and arguably the most rousing songs of the night “Big” and “Boys In The Better Land.” Fontaines D.C. provided a very well-balanced set list, exhibiting their biggest hits and some deeper cuts like “Nobokov” that fed the hunger of the dedicated fans. Attendees of the show were sure to have a night to remember, all due to the commitment that The Fontaines and Been Stellar have for their crafts.

The Fontaines ended the night with a bang, performing the song that has stuck in the minds of listeners of all sorts: “Starbuster.” It is reminiscent of bands that came before them, but unique and bold at the same time. This track is a testament to how they truly are bringing punk back from where the likes of the Sex Pistols and Green Day left off, and I for one cannot wait to see where their success leads.