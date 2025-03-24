Pick of the Week: Chappell Roan “The Giver”

By Ren Gibson, Staff Writer

Like or love her, Chappell Roan has become a pop music staple over the course of just a few months. She’s your favorite artist’s favorite artist, and she’s definitely proved her success with smash hits like “HOT TO GO!” and “Feminominon”. The release of her first album in 2023 and the successful release of “Good Luck, Babe” had everyone waiting with bated breath as she geared up to start releasing new music. During her appearance on Saturday Night Live, Roan popped up in a country darling drag look and gave us her latest earworm, “The Giver.”

Giving “The Giver”

The leadup to the official release of the single was as effervescent and theatrical as the song itself. Beginning in mid-February, Chappell posted a series of photos of her as different professionals, including a lawyer, a dentist, and a plumber. The photo series was accompanied by a series of billboards in various cities to promote the single in collaboration with Spotify. Chappell Roan is no stranger to switching up her genre. “The Giver” is unique in the sense that it’s the first time that she’s produced a country song.

Roan wrote on Instagram, “We’ve never done a country song and I have such a special place in my heart for country music. I grew up listening to it every morning and afternoon on my school bus and had it swirling around me at bonfires, grocery stores and karaoke bars.” Her inspiration seems to blend classic country music with modern stylings from the genre. The song opens with a twangy fiddle over a snappy drumbeat, making you want to start snapping and busting into a jig as soon as the song starts.