Pick of the Week: Bon Iver “From”

Graphics by Riley Vecchione

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

After six years of no new music, Justin Vernon, or Bon Iver, released his newest album, Sable, Fable, earlier this year. One of the standout songs from this album, “From,” is exactly what you would want to hear from Bon Iver in his return to music.

Take Your Time

When I first heard “From,” it felt like a reminder to take life in stride and try not to overcomplicate things. The first line of the song is “I can see where you are coming from.” That alone signifies an understanding of the universal feeling of not having done anything in your life. Along with this communal experience that Vernon lays out in this song, he also conveys a sense of not reciprocating or receiving love properly. In this song, he is ready to love his partner with everything that he has, but he also understands that they might not be prepared for a commitment that big.

“From,” in short, is a reminder to take your time in life. Vernon conveys the feeling of freedom that comes with not being stuck on one’s insecurities to the listener.

Where You’re Coming From

This music video is one of the best I have seen this year. In the video, Vernon is a limousine driver for different couples on their wedding days. This adds to the line that I mentioned earlier, where Vernon says he can see where a person is coming from. As a driver, he encounters a wide range of relationships and develops a deeper and more intimate understanding of love.

At the same time, he also acts as a kind of therapist for couples, helping guide them through the chaotic and emotional storm that can be their wedding day.

Mk.gee, Collier, and Vernon… What Could Go Wrong?

This song, in addition to having a great music video and being lyrically powerful, features one of the best supporting artists. Having both Mk.gee and Jacob Collier on a song pushes it beyond just being good and into being great. Mk.gee’s guitar playing is one of the most popular sounds in music at the moment, and both Jacob Collier’s and Justin Vernon’s singing is something that I did not know I needed in my life. This is an amazingly structured song.

What’s Next?

Next for Bon Iver is a concert later in September in Los Angeles, but aside from that, there are currently no other tour dates scheduled. His discography is one worth listening to, so if you liked “From,” I highly recommend exploring more of his work.