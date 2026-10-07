Pick of the Week: Blondshell “Stone Fruit”

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Blondshell is back with her fourth studio album, Violins, and she has refined her sound even more than when she released her first in 2023. “Stone Fruit” in particular has a mature sound to it akin to an older, wiser Hayley Williams.

What Is Love?

One of the main things that Blondshell repeats throughout the song is “that’s love, I think I know.” In this one lyric, she sets the story and driving idea behind the entire song. She doesn’t actually know what love is or what it looks like. Rather, she is guessing.

In the song, she mentions all the small things that she does with her partner to make them feel like they are loved. She mentions all the different ways they talk to each other, the playful moments that they have, as well as the intimate ones. In all of this, she is performing what she believes to be love with no real certainty about whether or not that’s how it is supposed to look.

What Blondshell gets at through this song is intensely human. Not knowing if the love you are trying to give is coming across the same to your partner, or even if your form of love is correct. Trying to find that line of when it is too much or not enough is chaotic, loud, and unforgiving at times. That is everything that Blondshell gets at in this song.

Love Is Blind

For me, the music video for “Stone Fruit” is nearly perfect. Every moment of it matches the song. By being blindfolded in the video, Blondshell references the old cliché that “love is blind.” In her song, she says just as much as well.

Blondshell stumbles throughout the video, trying to make her way to a door that seems out of reach. Among that, she also fumbles around peeling apples and getting out of her car. These actions are random in nature, but at the same time they are very intentional in the direction of the video. She can’t see what she is doing and has no way of knowing whether it is right or wrong.

Going back to the lyric before, Blondshell thinks this is how these things are supposed to be done, or, in the case of the song, she thinks this is how love is supposed to be, but because she is blind, she has no real way of knowing.

What’s Next?

Currently, Blondshell is gearing up for her headline tour, which starts December 6. For us in Boston, we won’t get to see her until March 18, but, until then, there is so much more Blondshell to listen to outside of just “Stone Fruit,” so be sure to check it out.