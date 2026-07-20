Pick of the Week: Bleachers “we should talk”

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Jack Antonoff and his band, Bleachers returned to us this year with their new album, Everyone for Ten Minutes. Out of all the standout songs on the album, “ we should talk,” checks all the right boxes for us. It is emotional, catchy, and you’re able to listen to it any time with ease, why wouldn’t you love it?

Lost Touch

At the center of this song is the relationship between the singer and someone that they have not seen in a long time. What makes it so great though is the reminiscing of all the things that they did together in such a short time. You can almost feel the understanding, but subtle hints of resentment when Antonoff sings, “Then you got a house, a lawn, a wife, and a kid/ And those dreams turned to memories and that’s where it ends.” To Antonoff, the end of their lives together was sudden and seemingly unfair to everything else that they had built.

Online, there is a lot of speculation as to what this song could be about. To me, I agree with the opinion that it references Nate Reuss, former member of another Jack Antonoff band, fun. who left the band in 2015 to focus on his family. At the same time, I also think that this song is written about anyone that Antonoff has worked with. He wants to be able to create those magical moments with them, those memories that will last, but they’ve lost contact and can’t anymore.

Throughout the chorus and at the end of the song, the repetition of “We should talk” feels multi-layered. To me, it is Antonoff not only telling his friend, but also affirming himself and giving himself permission to reach out to them.

Who Are Bleachers?

Bleachers is the brainchild of Jack Antonoff along with MIkey Hart, a producer for other artists such as Blood Orange, A$AP Rocky and more. The band has been making music since the 2010s, and Everyone for Ten Minutes, to me seems like the culmination of a period of each of their own individual lives.

What’s Next?

Bleachers is currently on tour around the country, so be sure to try and see them if you can! On top of that Everyone for Ten Minutes is filled with songs exactly like this one, if not better.