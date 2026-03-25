Pick of the Week: beabadoobee (ft. The Marias) “All I Did Was Dream of You”

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After taking a break from the music spotlight in 2025, beabadoobee has come back and released another classic collaboration, this time with The Marias. “All I Did Was Dream of You” sees beabadoobee once again go into a reflective, longing state through her dreamy vocals.

Thinking of You

In this song, we hear beabadoobee get fully lost in the love that she has for her partner. All her life is consumed with thinking of this person, but in the song we get the realization that a life between the two of them might not be possible. She says, “Stay or just leave me” repeatedly, symbolizing that, to some extent, she is being played in the relationship, but is still obsessed with them.

Another aspect of this song that makes it so dreamlike is The Marias. In juxtaposition to beabadoobee’s lyrics, The Marias reference their time spent thinking about this person as a nightmare. In the song, this is the narrator recognizing the toxic nature of the relationship, but also conceding that they can’t escape this cycle, with “Stay or just leave me” repeating once again.

Tundra

The music video for this song adds to the dreamscape that it creates. The snowy aesthetic makes it feel like a fantasy, a place that you want to be in. When we first see beabadoobee in this landscape, she looks almost chimerical, but as the video goes on, she becomes more grounded in her imagining this relationship.

Similar to the song itself, the music video gets darker on The Marias’ verse. The snowy landscape becomes dark with highlights of red to shift it from a dream to a nightmare.

Bedroom Pop Shoegaze

To me, beabadoobee’s sound has matured to something a little bit more distinct than just “bedroom pop.” It is more on par with shoegaze on this song. At the same time, she has her bedroom pop roots at the core of it. Her vocals still have the cheery sound that they used to, but paired with the lyrics, it creates this conflicting idea of love. Also, the instrumentals on this song swell with her voice, creating a heightened sense of urgency and the need for her to understand that this relationship is eating at her.

What’s Next?

After listening to “All I Did Was Dream of You,” you must go back and listen to the rest of her discography. There has been speculation that beabadoobee will come out with some kind of new project this year online, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Stay tuned for more!