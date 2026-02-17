Pick of the Week: Arctic Monkeys “Opening Night”

Graphic by Riley Vecchione

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Following an excruciatingly long break, the Arctic Monkeys have returned to us with new music! Not only is “Opening Night” a new Arctic Monkeys song, but it also is a part of the new War Child Records album, Help(2). This super conglomeration of artists is shaping up to be one of the most interesting movements in music in 2026, and “Opening Night” is just the beginning!

Rock the Boat

What Arctic Monkeys do on this song is rock the boat a little. The band addresses the turmoil of the political situation not only in America, but internationally as well. Lead singer Alex Turner reflects on his lack of activism in the line, “Trying not to wake up sleeping dogs, just because/ You’re a lonely little hall of famer.”

He also takes the chance to acknowledge that we all are somewhat tentative to speak on inhumane atrocities. He says, “You have something on your mind, and so have I.” What Turner and the rest of the band do through “Opening Night” is give us room to speak up and articulate our thoughts on just about anything.

In this song is also a hint of longing to make music again like they used to. Turner says that this is a “suitable space” and the feeling of making music is similar to how it was 10 years ago when the band was younger.

What is War Child Records?

One of the most pressing questions that you might have is: What exactly is War Child Records? Well, it is rooted in a past of activism and initiative by artists in the past. The first War Child Records album, Help, was released in 1995. They bring awareness to children living in combat zones, and raise money to aid them.

On this record, many of music’s biggest names are on it. Arctic Monkeys, Big Thief, Fontaines D.C., Pulp, Olivia Rodrigo, and many more are covering songs or releasing new songs made jist for this album. In some instances, children were in the studio to help produce the album with the artist!

At its crux, War Child is about protecting children from the dangers of the world, and is a more than worthy cause.

Is the Feeling Back?

When I first listened to “Opening Night,” one of the things I noticed was that the indie feeling of the Arctic Monkeys seemed to be more apparent on this song. The feeling that they had back in the early 2010s before they blew up is all over this song. The haunting vocals and beating bassline overwhelm you in the best way possible. This song feels extremely well-crafted, and if it does mark the beginning of a new Arctic Monkeys era, then I say bring it on!

What’s Next?

What’s next for the Arctic Monkeys is still a little up in the air. But, as for Help(2), the album releases on streaming everywhere on March 6! I know that I’ll be staying up late to listen to it, and you should too!