Pick of the Week: Arcade Fire, “The Lightning I, II”

Discover WERS, Pick of the Week :: 04.04.2022
Arcade Fire, The Lightning I, II, We
Graphics by Sarah Tarlin

By Kelsey Sidman, Staff Writer

After five years, Arcade Fire seem to be jumping back into the music game with their new singles “The Lightning I” and “The Lightning II.” The band sent out postcards to fans with musical notes and a message that read “We missed you” on the front ahead of the release. 

The singles released as two separate songs, but they flow seamlessly into one another. The coming of age, transcendent sounds from the Montreal-based rock band continue to amaze listeners, glad to have them back making more music. 

 

ARCADE FIRE’S UPCOMING ALBUM WE

“The Lightning I, II” are a part of Arcade Fire’s upcoming album titled WE, releasing in May 2022. The band’s Spotify explains that WE is split into two sides, “I” and “WE.” The “I” side, they say, focuses on “[their] holed up anxiety and lack of physical connection,” while the “WE” side “captures the excitement of new possibilities and the elevating thrill of committing to one another socially and personally.” 

 

DIVING INTO THE SOUND AND MEANING OF "THE LIGHTNING I, II"

“The Lightning I” tells a story of nostalgia, fear and anticipation through its cinematic sound. A poetic lyric states, “We were born in paradise, beneath a poisoned sky,” describing the irony of an anxious soul. 

“The Lightning II,” flowing nicely from “The Lightning I,” sounds of hope and bliss. The lyrics “waiting on the lightning” repeat throughout, creating an inspiring tone, supported by the uplifting instrumentals. 

According to Pitchfork, the singles lay in the “WE” section of the upcoming album, perfectly tying together the meanings of anxiety and isolation with new starts and opportunities. These themes seem reflective of what many of us have felt the past few years. 

 

WHAT ELSE IS IN THE WORKS FOR ARCADE FIRE? 

In their “off-time” Arcade Fire created a 45 minute song for the meditation app Headspace. They also released their score for Spike Jonze’s film Her, and recorded a song for Dumbo. Though there is no tour announced for the band yet, many listeners hope to see them live again soon to light up the stage. 

Arcade Fire’s new album WE will release on May 6th, 2022. 

 

Every Monday, our music staff brings you a new Pick of The Week, detailing some of our favorite songs. Check out our previous Picks of the Week here, and make sure to tune in to WERS 88.9FM!

Uncommon Newsletter

Music reviews, ticket giveaways, live performances & member specials.

We'll never sell your email, be boring or try to sell you on bad music.

Related Posts

WERS New Discoveries from Arcade Fire, Amber Coffman, and more!
Arcade Fire, Baio and More Music Discoveries
Pick of the Week: Gorillaz ft. Beck, “The Valley of the Pagans”
Pick of the Week: Middle Kids “Questions”
Now Playing

Now Playing

in studio performances

The Kooks LIVE In Studio
Adam Ezra LIVE In Studio Performing “Steal Your Daughter”
Live Mix Recap: Adam Ezra Performs Songs off Recent Solo Record
Michael Kiwanuka Interview and Performance at WERS
Cloves Interview & Performance at WERS
Steve Earle Live in the Studio

CONNECT WITH WERS