Pick of the Week: Arcade Fire, “The Lightning I, II”

By Kelsey Sidman, Staff Writer

After five years, Arcade Fire seem to be jumping back into the music game with their new singles “The Lightning I” and “The Lightning II.” The band sent out postcards to fans with musical notes and a message that read “We missed you” on the front ahead of the release.

The singles released as two separate songs, but they flow seamlessly into one another. The coming of age, transcendent sounds from the Montreal-based rock band continue to amaze listeners, glad to have them back making more music.

ARCADE FIRE’S UPCOMING ALBUM WE

“The Lightning I, II” are a part of Arcade Fire’s upcoming album titled WE, releasing in May 2022. The band’s Spotify explains that WE is split into two sides, “I” and “WE.” The “I” side, they say, focuses on “[their] holed up anxiety and lack of physical connection,” while the “WE” side “captures the excitement of new possibilities and the elevating thrill of committing to one another socially and personally.”

DIVING INTO THE SOUND AND MEANING OF "THE LIGHTNING I, II"

“The Lightning I” tells a story of nostalgia, fear and anticipation through its cinematic sound. A poetic lyric states, “We were born in paradise, beneath a poisoned sky,” describing the irony of an anxious soul.

“The Lightning II,” flowing nicely from “The Lightning I,” sounds of hope and bliss. The lyrics “waiting on the lightning” repeat throughout, creating an inspiring tone, supported by the uplifting instrumentals.

According to Pitchfork, the singles lay in the “WE” section of the upcoming album, perfectly tying together the meanings of anxiety and isolation with new starts and opportunities. These themes seem reflective of what many of us have felt the past few years.

WHAT ELSE IS IN THE WORKS FOR ARCADE FIRE?

In their “off-time” Arcade Fire created a 45 minute song for the meditation app Headspace. They also released their score for Spike Jonze’s film Her, and recorded a song for Dumbo. Though there is no tour announced for the band yet, many listeners hope to see them live again soon to light up the stage.

Arcade Fire’s new album WE will release on May 6th, 2022.

