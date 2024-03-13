Farewell Phil Jones!

Our afternoon host, Phil Jones is leaving WERS after Friday March 22nd. Don’t worry, it’s all good for him! He’s moving on to bigger things as the Operations manager at WCRB (oooh, fancy!)

THE HISTORY OF PHIL

Even though we’re sad to be losing him, we’re proud of him and his journey: starting as student “You Are Here” reporter, then an over-enthusiastic (his words) part-time Sunday night host, eventually becoming a member of the professional staff in 2018 as Afternoon Host, Content Coordinator.

He provided mentorship to so many students and was the swiss army knife of the station. If you had a question (especially about Standing Room Only), you asked Phil. We are so thankful for his 10(!) years of passion and commitment to WERS and proud of him becoming another media success story of our first 75 years of broadcasting at Emerson College.

Thanks Phil! Your “true North” compass will be remembered and carried on by all of us!

ALL THE PHILS! SPECIAL PROGRAMMING MARCH 15-22

We're sending him off in style during his last week (March 15-22)

Afternoons at 2: Phil-hosted archive sessions from Studio 88-9

Monday: Bombay Bicycle Club live before their show at Royale!

live before their show at Royale! Tuesday: Amanda Palmer

Amanda Palmer Wednesday: Steve Earle from 2017!

Thursday morning he’ll join George to talk ‘ERS music and memories

Friday: It’s a “Phil for All” where he plays his favorite songs and artists one last time!

Join us in wishing Phil the best in his next adventure. Leave your well-wishes, goodbyes, or memories in the form below.