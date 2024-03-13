Farewell Phil Jones!

Discover WERS :: 03.13.2024
Phil Jones holding a WERS 75th Birthday coffee mug in front of the on-air light

Our afternoon host, Phil Jones is leaving WERS after Friday March 22nd.  Don’t worry, it’s all good for him!  He’s moving on to bigger things as the Operations manager at WCRB (oooh, fancy!)

THE HISTORY OF PHIL

Even though we’re sad to be losing him, we’re proud of him and his journey: starting as student  “You Are Here” reporter, then an over-enthusiastic (his words) part-time Sunday night host, eventually becoming a member of the professional staff in 2018 as Afternoon Host, Content Coordinator.

He provided mentorship to so many students and was the swiss army knife of the station. If you had a question (especially about Standing Room Only), you asked Phil.  We are so thankful for his 10(!) years of passion and commitment to WERS and proud of him becoming another media success story of our first 75 years of broadcasting at Emerson College.

Thanks Phil!  Your “true North” compass will be remembered and carried on by all of us!

ALL THE PHILS!  SPECIAL PROGRAMMING MARCH 15-22

We're sending him off in style during his last week (March 15-22)

Afternoons at 2: Phil-hosted archive sessions from Studio 88-9

  • Monday: Bombay Bicycle Club live before their show at Royale!
  • Tuesday: Amanda Palmer
  • Wednesday: Steve Earle from 2017!

Thursday morning he’ll join George to talk ‘ERS music and memories

Friday: It’s a “Phil for All” where he plays his favorite songs and artists one last time!

Join us in wishing Phil the best in his next adventure.  Leave your well-wishes, goodbyes, or memories in the form below.

Leave Your Goodbye Message for Phil Jones!

Name(Required)
Your Town(Required)
Sign me up for the Uncommon Newsletter!
Hidden

 

Uncommon Newsletter

Music reviews, ticket giveaways, live performances & member specials.

Sign Up

We'll never sell your email, be boring or try to sell you on bad music.

Related Posts

Year in Review: Phil Jones
WLW Interview: Autumn Jones on Doing Music Full-Time
The Vault of Soul: Quincy Jones
Pick of the Week: Norah Jones “Running”
Now Playing

Now Playing

in studio performances

Wicked Local Wednesday Recap: Oompa
Live Mix Recap: Ra Ra Riot
NOLA’s Hurray for the Riff Raff LIVE on WERS
Live Mix Recap: Frances Forever brings their Storytelling to the WERS Studio
Deer Tick Live Session in Studio 889
Treetop Flyers LIVE In Studio

CONNECT WITH WERS