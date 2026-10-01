Support WERS and Take your Northern Attitude to Cancun – Go Out of the Blue with Noah Kahan

Graphic by Brynn Hawkins

Win a trip for you and a friend to Noah Kahan’s Out of the Blue Festival in Cancun!

January 7 – January 11, 2027

THIS EXPERIENCE INCLUDES:

Noah Kahan’s Out of the Blue Festival 2027, January 7 – 10, 2027

Artists at the festival include WERS favorites like Noah Kahan, Hayley Williams, Mt. Joy, The Head and the Heart, Gigi Perez, Mon Rovia, and more!

Admission for 2 Guests, 4 Nights at the Sun Palace Resort Hotel in Riviera Cancún, Mexico

Deluxe | Ocean View Room

Thu, Jan 7 Check-in

Take action now for four nights and five days of beaches and sun and some amazing live music, with lots of surprises, including pool side concerts and late night jams.

A donation of any amount automatically enters you to win!

We’re so excited about our upcoming fundraiser at WERS. This October, we will have our annual Fall Drive, with an unbelievable grand prize that combines a local favorite musician with a dream getaway vacation. We’re looking forward to fundraising so we can continue to bring you the music you love on 88.9, and we can’t wait for one of our listeners to win one of our best Grand Prizes ever!

When you make your donation today, you’re supporting a Boston radio station that has diverse specialty programs, uplifts the voices of local artists, and brings you overall awesome music! Every donation helps us raise much needed funds to keep it going for years to come.

AND

You’ll be entered to win an amazing festival experience to see Noah Kahan in Cancun!

Our grand prize winner will be drawn at 6 PM on Friday, October 23rd So don’t wait – make your donation today!

Want to make the biggest difference? Become a sustaining member with monthly donations! Plus, sustainers have their choice of WERS swag, including T shirts for all of our different programs.

For $6/month

WERS Socks

Chagigah T Shirt

For $10/month

WERS Uncommon Radio T-Shirt

Standing Room Only T Shirt

Secret Spot Long Sleeve T Shirt

ERS+ Long Sleeve T Shirt

Uncommon Radio Mug

For $20/month

WERS Gray Zip Up Hoodie

For $50/month – Champion Contribution:

The WERS swag bag including…

Your choice of WERS T Shirt

WERS Socks

WERS Hoodie

..and more!

Want to make an even bigger impact? Join our exclusive 88.9ers society by pledging $88.90/month for even more member benefits and perks!