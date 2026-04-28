One Night, Two great artists, Choose and Win!

One Night, Two Great Artists, One Choice!
WERS gives the Power to the People to choose this
JUNE – Black Music Month!
“You Pick the Show”
Text or email us at info@wers.org!
Write “Secret Spot” plus YOUR show choice in the subject line.
Which concert do you want to attend?
June 7 – Summer Walker feat. Odeal at TD Garden
OR
June 7 – Tank and The Bangas at The Sinclair
*Enter for your chance to be selected
to win a pair of tickets to one of these great shows.
WERS contest rules apply.
The Secret Spot/ERS+ Black Music Month Bundle