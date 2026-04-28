One Night, Two great artists, Choose and Win!

One Night, Two Great Artists, One Choice!

WERS gives the Power to the People to choose this

JUNE – Black Music Month!

“You Pick the Show”

Text or email us at info@wers.org!

Write “Secret Spot” plus YOUR show choice in the subject line.

Which concert do you want to attend?

June 7 – Summer Walker feat. Odeal at TD Garden

OR

June 7 – Tank and The Bangas at The Sinclair



*Enter for your chance to be selected

to win a pair of tickets to one of these great shows.

WERS contest rules apply.



The Secret Spot/ERS+ Black Music Month Bundle