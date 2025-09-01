New Edition gets a new day honor and street name

written and photographed by Mo Wilks

In 1978, the then young boys formed the singing group New Edition. Never in their wildest dreams could they have envisioned four decades later they would be one of the most successful recording groups, but they would return literally to the streets they once walked and played on with a day in their honor and a street named in their honor. Saturday, August 30th was proclaimed New Edition Day in the City of Boston and the boys, now men,received a street renamed in their group’s honor; “New Edition Way”.

New Edition Way Roxbury New Edition Day

An hour before the festivities began, WERS Secret Spot host DJ Mo Wilks arrived Saturday at the corner of 2 Dearborn and Albany Street to numerous fans who already staked out a spot to welcome, cheer and sing lyric for lyric all the New Edition songs to the Boston skies. DJ Jeff 2Timez of Team Jerk got the party rolling early dropping all the hits from New Edition, Bell Biv Devoe, Bobby Brown and adopted son Johnny Gill’s catalog for the crowd to sing along. Praise and pride for the local group reigned down and filled the Roxbury air from area Orchard Gardens community leaders, mistress of ceremony and Emerson College alum Latoya Edwards, Boston’s mayor Michelle Wu, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, and media executives such as Stephen Hill of 1090 AM WILD and BET TV. Every guest speaker shared connections to their youth and New Edition. Numerous people brought their New Edition albums, wore celebratory t-shirts, homemade poster signs welcoming home their triumphant native musical sons. Faithful fans traveled from as close as around the Nubian Square corners, as regional as New York, and farther away such as North Carolina, and Georgia and more.

Ronnie Bobby Ricky Mike Ralph

All six members of New Edition – Ronnie Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Ralph and Johnny – plus managing choreographer and mentor Brooke Payne and the group’s family members were in attendance for the memorable midday. Each member of the group took a few minutes to share heartfelt childhood memories growing up in the Roxbury neighborhood literally steps away at the public housing development then named Orchard Park. Each member reminisced about the beginning days of New Edition. Ralph mentioned how he was able to first memorize lyrics when trying out for the group. Bobby gave a deep call and response shoutout to the neighbors of O.P.. Ricky and Ronnied gave praise and thanks to the resilience of their family’s for sticking by them when they were on tour. Mike harkened back to their group’s unity and how everyone played their role no matter how big or small. While not a native son, Johnny thanked God for the blessings of being connected to the group and being welcomed into the Boston community extended family. To see more photos and hear R&B Plus Hip-Hop go to sister station ERS+, wersplus.org here!

