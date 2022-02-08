THE HEAD AND THE HEART - “EVERY SHADE OF BLUE”

With the announcement of their upcoming album, The Head and the Heart have shared the title track, “Every Shade Of Blue.” The song is a perfect taste of what’s to come on the record. In the chorus the band sing out, “I don’t wanna wait to get to where we’re going, scared to death of dying, not really knowing you, every shade of blue.” Under the somewhat somber message of the song, the music and guitars tell a hopeful, upbeat story. About the album, the band says “[it] conveys a spectrum of emotions and how we live with them.” We can feel that spectrum being represented in the title track as well. Every Shade Of Blue comes out April 29th.

- Meghan Hockridge, Program Coordinator

MINT GREEN - “BODY LANGUAGE”

Boston-based band Mint Green has released another killer song, titled “Body Language.” The track comes after the group announced their recent signing onto the label Pure Noise Records. “Body Language” features ethereal indie-rock sounds. Mixed with powerful lyrics like “capturing the things that everyone thinks and feels but never says,” Mint Green cement themselves as an up and coming sound to look out for. Plus, their recent record deal is a signal that more is on the way!

- Kelsey Sidman, Staff Writer

LIZZY MCALPINE - “ALL MY GHOSTS”

Lizzy McAlpine’s new song “all my ghosts” sings about the baggage of past relationships. McAlpine's soft vocals sway from sadness and regret in a single phrase, the chorus saying “All my ghosts are with me, I know you feel them too.” Being free from the relationship, she still feels the remnants of her partner like a ghost next to her. Her sound is very stylistic, staying away from big instruments and focusing on lyricism and light sound work. McAlpine first gained a following when she showcased her unreleased song "You Ruined the 1975" on the app TikTok in June 2020. Her new album, five seconds flat, will be released April 8th, 2022, and is set to feature collaborations with FINNEAS and Ben Kessler. McAlpine will tour the U.S. with British artist (and fellow social media star) Dodie starting this February and ending in July.

- Amber Garcia, Staff Writer

PEACH PIT - “VICKIE”

The recently released Peach Pit single “Vickie” was long-awaited, and we are so happy that it’s here! Lead singer Neil Smith performed this song on an Instagram Live way back in 2020. Fans of Peach Pit immediately adored the song and hoped for its potential release. Now, we have a more refined version almost two years later. The song, which is the third single from their upcoming album From 2 to 3, is about Neil’s best friend Vickie. Smith shared that she did in fact ask in passing for a song to be about her as her birthday present.

- Erin Norton, Membership Assistant

