Playlist: New Discoveries 4/5

WEEZER - “A LITTLE BIT OF LOVE”

Weezer’s newest EP, Szns: Spring, kicks off the band’s series of seasonally corresponding EPs to debut this year. Szns: Summer is set to come out on June 20th during the summer solstice along with Szns: Fall on September 22nd, the autumnal equinox, and Szns: Winter on December 21st, the winter solstice. In a recent press release, the band stated that each of these EPs incorporates parts of Anthony Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons.

“A Little Bit of Love” embodies Spring with basic but uplifting acoustic guitar and mandolin strumming. However, the once fragile instrumentation quickly transforms into pop-punk, complete with fuzzy bass, crunchy electric guitars, and passionate drumming by Patrick Wilson. “A Little Bit of Love” feels reminiscent of rediscovering one’s lawn for the first time in months after the snow has melted; its warmth becomes noticeable only after its absence. The song bounces inside eardrums long after it’s turned off, and along with the melody, its positive message remains.

- T.J. Grant, Staff Writer

HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF - “PIERCED ARROWS”

New Orleans-based band Hooray for the Riff Raff’s “PIERCED ARROWS” is a climate-conscious, punk-rock song off of their latest album Life on Earth. The track opens with a low, steady beat and futuristic guitar and drums. Lead singer Alynda Segarra sings naturistic lyrics from a very human perspective. “This was the place to fall apart, you were the one to break it,” sings Segarra about the inevitable future of our climate crisis. She even goes so far as to end her song with the lyrics, “can’t hide from turpentine,” a flammable liquid produced by pine trees, suggesting that this is what she’s running from. Hurray for the Riff Raff stylistically draws influence from the Clash. The punk-rock band worked with producer Brad Cook on “PIERCED ARROWS.” Cook has previously worked with Snail Mail, Big Red Machine, and Bon Iver. The song takes on an existential medium, yet keeps you dancing the entire time, making the message all the more powerful.

- Lauren Surbey, Staff Writer

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE - “MY LOVE”

“My Love,” the latest release from Florence + The Machine, is an upbeat dance song with a dash of melancholy. The song is from Florence Welch’s highly-anticipated album Dance Fever, which will be released on May 13th. She collaborated with legendary producer Jack Antonoff and Glass Animals’ frontman Dave Bayley to create the skillfully layered track.

Throughout the song, Welch’s singing effortlessly transitions from high-pitched echoes to forceful belting. Her dynamic vocals are paired with synth sounds, rhythmic breathing, and a quick pounding drumbeat. The sound of “My Love” is bursting with an irresistible liveliness. Contrastingly, the song’s lyrics are deeply pensive. According to Welch, they are from a “sad little poem.” The fusion of these lyrics with an upbeat melody transforms “My Love” from a simple dance anthem into a complex love ballad.

- Claire Dunham, Staff Writer

MUNA - “ANYTHING BUT ME”

“Anything But Me” is the latest single from MUNA’s recently announced self-titled album. The track sings about the struggles of ending a relationship when still in love. The lyrics go, “And sure, it's not all so black and white, sure, I'm gonna cry, for the love we couldn't keep. But I would rather lose you, than who I'm meant to be.” The song talks about a tough topic but has an uplifting, and catchy sound, giving listeners a hopeful message that can get them through any challenge they face.

The new album by MUNA will be released on June 24th. Its announcement came with the trio saying they will go on a North American tour starting this July. MUNA’s tour will include two dates at the Royale in Boston on September 18th and 19th. Also, be sure to check out Music Coordinator Tatum Jenkin’s recent interview with MUNA.

- Amber Garcia, Staff Writer

Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some new songs you can't miss. For even more new releases, listen to All New From 8-9 every evening on 88.9

Read more of our New Discoveries here