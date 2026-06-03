New Discoveries: Halsey “Lucid”

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

I think for most people my age we all had a phase where all we could listen to was Halsey. For me, as embarrassing as it is, it was the end of my eighth grade year going into freshman year of high school. With “Lucid” Halsey speaks directly to her fans both new and old, asking if this is the life they thought they would live.

Lyrical Fun

One of the hallmarks of a Halsey song is the creativity that she pours into each and every lyric. In “Lucid,” she references the classic fairytale of Alice in Wonderland, with the chorus repeating “Got one to make you big/ Got one to make you small enough to crawl.” While this lyric evokes a childhood staple, it also, to me, refers to the range of songs that Halsey has in her discography.

In this song, she is singing to her fans, and because of this, she is asking us which one of her songs we want. Do we want the one to make us feel “big” and confident, or do we want a song that makes us feel “small” and comfort in our shortcomings? This seems almost simple, but that is what makes Halsey a musical genius.

As someone who has stepped away from Halsey’s music for quite some time, this song was a bit of a shock for me. I remember her music being much quieter, but I can’t say that I am complaining. The loud, in your face nature of “Lucid” makes the song even more catchy and intriguing to me.

How Could You Not Know Halsey?

Halsey is one of those names that I am sure needs little to no introduction. If you are somehow unfamiliar with her vast body of work, then be sure to look more into her discography. Her ability to make every song feel deeply personal, almost like a reflection of your own life, is what makes her music so unique.

On top of that, the singer has been around for well over a decade, with countless hits like my personal favorite, her 2015 album, Badlands. Just this year, she released the deluxe of her newest album, The Great Impersonator.

What’s Next?

Well, like I said there is so much more Halsey for you to check out. Her music ranges from fast tempo songs like “Lucid,” to much more relaxing songs that have incredibly insightful lyrics. Be sure that “Lucid” is not the last Halsey song that you ever hear!