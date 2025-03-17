Interview: The Head And The Heart

Charity: And, like this is who we are now, you know? It’s like our future, too. I wanted to ask, what are some stories or experiences that shaped this album? What did that look like since you have six people? What was that creation process like?

Matt: So this was the first batch of songs that this particular group of six people was able to put together without external forces. We were just finished with the previous record label deal, and we were in between labels at the time when we started making it. So there was not really a whole lot of consideration or concern for what was going to happen during the creation process, which was just this open runway of experimentation.

It was like letting our foot up off of the gas a little bit, in terms of what we felt we needed to accomplish by X amount of days from now. It was kind of like the necessary pause button on all of the external stuff in order to find a way into a process that was way more open minded and free flowing, and just able to uncover the nuggets as they presented themselves to us.

Charity: Hopping onto that, it's like having saner days in the studio, you know? Because we made this over the course of...how long would you say? The process of the actual recording.

Matt: Probably over the course of a year, really.

Charity: Yeah, I feel like that gave us the most amount of space that allowed for saner days where it's not just 12-to-12 craziness. Approaching that in a healthier way, you know? At some point, maybe not this next album, but my vision of things is maybe we'll do the exact opposite at some point soon, where it's like, “Let's make it in five days!” or something.

But I think we really were able to allow so much space and take the foot off the gas. In some ways, internally, we were putting our feet on the gas because we didn't have an external person pressing a button. It was so freeing creatively, yet we still had that internal drive. I think that really allowed this album to be so representative of who we are and the reality of this band more than any other record of the last few.