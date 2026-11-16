By Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Who: Hovvdy

Venue: Royale

When: November 6, 2026

Hovvdy is one of the ‘ERS bands that, admittedly, I was not as familiar with before I went to their concert. I knew the music of one of their lead singers, Charlie Martin, because he opened for a band that I saw earlier this year. However, walking away from this concert, I can say that I am a massive fan of Hovvdy!

Legendary Start

Before the show began, I took my place at the barricade and talked to a couple people around me. Most everyone was a college student, which is more than common in Boston, but there was also a pretty decent turnout of people from out of state. Hovvdy brought people from New Hampshire and Vermont too! Everyone around me talked about the opener to the point where I knew this was somebody I had to pay attention to.

When Christian Lee Hutson took the stage, the crowd roared as he clipped his harmonica into place and sat down cross-legged with his guitar. Before playing a single song, Hutson had the entire crowd transfixed on his performance, and knowing who he is, that’s no surprise. His music has been around for almost a decade at this point. His soft, relatable songs let the audience see themselves in every single one of his stories.

His songs drifted from deeply metaphorical to being grounded in reality. On stage, he had a single light directly above him creating a halo-like effect around his head. You could see every individual strand of his hair billowing from the AC vent off to the side.

Outside of the music, Hutson lit up the room with his charisma in between songs. He held Q&As about his favorite modern poets and Hutson even asked the audience if they wanted any life advice (“dropout of college” was the most notable one). As he blew into his harmonica one last time, the audience erupted into applause and let out a coy “thank you” before making way for Hovvdy.

All the Way From Texas

When Charlie Martin and Will Taylor, the two people who make up Hovvdy, took to the stage, the crowd exploded in applause before a song had even been played. In their southern, Texan way, the duo thanked everyone for coming out to support their music.

Sauntering up to the microphone, Taylor began to belt out the lyrics to the first song of their set. The lights came to life with a deep red color flooding the stage. The crowd swayed, raised their arms, and even a few dancers broke out in some of the pockets of space that people could find.

What made this show so special to me was the charm of the performers on stage. In between songs, just like Hutson, Hovvdy would interact with the crowd. They would tell us jokes, ask us what songs we wanted to hear, and asked us about our lives, and constantly heaped praise onto Christian Lee Hutson.

Hovvdy has a charm that I haven’t experienced before, and it’s a sensation that I want to feel again whenever they come back to Boston!