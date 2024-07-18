Album Review: Clairo “Charm”

By Ella Mastroianni, Blog Assistant

Artist: Clairo

Album: Charm

Favorite Songs: “Slow Dance,” “Add Up My Love,” and “Second Nature”

For Fans Of: Faye Webster, beabadoobee, Men I Trust

Clairo’s third time releasing an album is most certainly the Charm. Consisting of 11 songs, Charm is a bit sensual, a bit soft, and ultimately a perfect fit for the summer season. Charm carries sweet divinity like its predecessors' Immunity and Sling. It feels like the natural third album of 25-year-old Claire Cottrill, one that builds on the sensations her first two albums created and sinks deeper—potentially a reflection that this is her first self-released album.

Clairo is no stranger to the indie genre, commonly referred to as one of the pioneers of bedroom pop, but since her last album Sling, her music has evolved into something much different from her roots. With production done by Leon Michels, Charm is an easygoing collection of songs, with a cozy 70s folk energy that feels like it could go hand in hand with older 70s classics like “Empty Chairs” by Don McLean, “A Case of You” by Joni Mitchell, or “Thank You” by Bonnie Raitt.

MEDITATIONS AND MELODIES

The architecture of the album is built with vulnerability from the first track. “Nomad” progresses instinctively from where Sling left off; a slow breath into this new stage in Clairo’s discography with her signature layered vocals. The outro “It was a dream this time” sets up the meditative qualities that every song—from there until the end of the album—has.

“Slow Dance,” is easily one of Clairo’s best. The backing instrumentals are dreamy and jazzy, sounding straight out of an old movie. They take center stage only in some moments though, when Clairo’s smooth and direct vocals make rest.

This song's gorgeous imagery makes it irresistible for someone who pays attention to lyrics, with lines like: “And, too, when candles burn out, and the record is faded down.” The track is inquisitive, the narrator asking about their partner's uncertainty. Clairo sings: “What is it that's keeping one foot out, and the other crawling in bed? And what is it that's keeping you alone, and leaving after we slow dance?” The imagery swells throughout the song with the promise of something. But the muse of the song has “got people to turn to,” other than the narrator. It’s on this note of disenchantment that the song concludes.

“Add Up My Love,” is another standout on this album. Particularly, it is one of the tracks with the most energy on Charm. The severely catchy chorus goes: “Add up my love, honey, was it enough? Is it ever enough?” The pre-chorus adds dimension to the song as she plays with pace while singing, “Do you miss my hands hangin' on the back of your neck? It's just somethin' I'm into.” That particular line created intrigue early on, and as for the rest of the song? Well I can hardly “add up my love” for it.

SUN UP TO SUN DOWN

Songs such as “Echo” and “Terrapin,” can almost lull listeners to sleep while “Add Up My Love” might be a perfect wakeup song. Each of the 11 songs toes the line between being perfect for sleepy hours and being equally as fitting for pleasant mornings with a cup of coffee (or tea, if you’re like me).

Charm sustains the ease introduced three years ago with Sling— equal parts sonically airy and lyrically intentional. For most of the album, Clairo hones in on the theme of human connection and the lessons learned in the severing of said connection. While some listeners may mark it as a breakup album, it feels more introspective than anything else.

Clairo is one of the most authentic voices of this generation. The proof can be found in the first released single “Sexy To Someone,” where she openly expresses her want to be wanted, which is often shied away from conversationally. Some people might find these organic human feelings uncomfortable, but Clairo plunges into them, potentially making listeners aware of their dormant yet innate desires. “Sexy to somebody, it would help me out. Oh, I need a reason to get out of the house. And it's just a little thing I can't live without,” she confides.

“Second Nature,” was a surprise in many ways, especially in the instrumentals. Halfway through, the song switches tempo in a way that doesn’t feel “second nature” to what the audience has begun to listen to. The intentional choice complements the album thematically, emphasizing the new directions that Clairo is testing out. The instrumentals have a melodic quality to flow into expressive lines such as “Like the sap from a cedar, rolling down to be near her. It’s second nature.” Not to mention the precious inclusion of Clairo’s vocal da-dums that first draw in listeners and make this track especially delightful.

FROM SOPHIA TO JUNA

Every Clairo album thus far has had an eponymous song: i.e. “Sophia” on Immunity, “Joanie” on Sling, and now “Juna” on Charm. While “Joanie” is named after Clairo’s dog, the other two songs seem to be about people that have shaped Clairo’s understanding of herself, her sexuality and self-expression. An interesting thread can be followed from the 2019 track to the new track, “Juna.” “Juna” has a clear comfort that “Sophia” lacks. With Juna, as she sings, “there's no pretending”; but with Sophia, there’s a certain amount of fighting for them to be together (“There's things that I know could get in the way,” she sings).

“Juna” has a bounce to its production with various horns and a punchy drum beat. Clairo’s whispery voice beckons Juna and the listener closer, saying “(You make me wanna) Go dancing, Try on feminine, Go buy a new dress, Slip off a new dress.” “Juna” has a definite positive energy. Doubts are crushed in the first verse: “Why would I let you in? But I think again.” The narrator is very wishful in their pursuit of Sophia, whereas with Juna there's a certainty. The ease and excitement that exists in “Juna,” could’ve only followed in the footsteps of “Sophia.”

THANK YOU FOR THE TIME

If it wasn’t already apparent, I was charmed by Clairo’s third album. Charm is sonically and lyrically timeless, traversing expectations and stretching well beyond 2024—pulling from the past and reaching for the future. It has the foundation that makes Clairo, Clairo, with bright layered vocals and elegant instrumental accompaniment, and a million little messages in lyrics that will produce a new interpretation upon every listen. Charm is an album of movement and growth, and while it may be another three years until there is new music from Clairo, Charm has more than enough to sustain that time.

I guess now all there is to do is say “thank you” to the album for its time, just as Clairo does on track five of Charm, to the people and experiences that have shaped this chapter of her life.