Guide To Free Outdoor Concerts | Summer 2022

If you’re on the hunt for some summer fun, look no further! We’ve rounded up a list of 16 places you can see free outdoor concerts in and around the Boston and New-England area this summer. So, grab a blanket, chair, sunscreen and bug spray, and check out what talent these local spots have to offer!

A BOSTON NEIGHBORHOOD NEAR YOU — PARKARTS NEIGHBORHOOD CONCERT SERIES

All across the city of Boston, Banks of America is hosting the ParkARTS Citywide Neighborhood Concert Series where reggae, jazz, tribute bands, and so many more get to perform. Neighborhoods they’re hosting the concerts in include Roxbury, Dorchester, Roslindale, Allston, South Boston, Fenway, and Mattapan. Hosted for free in parks, this series is a great way to get to know your neighborhood and your neighbors and listen to great live music for free!

- Tatum Jenkins, Music Coordinator

CAMBRIDGE, MA — CX SUMMER NIGHTS

Free concerts are happening in Cambridge Crossing this summer! Besides free music, there’s food trucks, a Photobooth bus, a plant truck, and much more. Pets as well as humans are welcome, and all the profits from the shows go to the East Cambridge Business Association, which benefits small businesses in the area.

- Tatum Jenkins, Music Coordinator

LEXINGTON, MA — LEXINGTON CHAMBER SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

Every Friday from the beginning of July until late August, Lexington is hosting free concerts. With all sorts of musical acts, this series caters to music lovers of all kinds and ages who want to listen to an hour and a half of amazing live music. These free concerts take place at Emery Park and are open to Lexington residents and beyond.

- Tatum Jenkins, Music Coordinator

CAMBRIDGE, MA — CLUB PASSIM OUTDOOR CONCERT SERIES

Club Passim has nurtured the careers of folk musicians in the northeast since 1958, when it was founded as Club 47. Located right off of Harvard Square, iconic musicians passing through the area — such as Joan Baez, Bob Dylan, Tracy Chapman, Anaïs Mitchell, and 2022’s Tiny Desk Concert Winner, Alisa Amador — all credit Club Passim with kick starting their careers. This non-profit continues to foster a safe and intimate environment for artists to this day, bringing the authentic, loving environment that the folk genre has been known for to the hustle and bustle of Boston’s music scene.

Come out this summer to learn a little bit more about the extensive history of Club Passim, and witness the astounding talent of the members of Boston’s folk scene.

- Sophie Severs, Staff Writer

BOSTON, MA — BERKLEE SUMMER IN THE CITY CONCERT SERIES

Boston’s lively music scene would likely not be what it is without the many contributions of Berklee School of Music. The school is widely renowned for its excellent music education programming, churning out myriads of talented musicians. Notable alumni, John Mayer, Laufey, Charlie Puth, Lizzy McAlpine, and countless others have all gone on to accomplish amazing things with their musical careers. Berklee offers many free concerts during the summer, showcasing the talent of various musicians as they busk outside of Faneuil Hall and in the Boston Common. Do yourself a favor and catch these talented musicians!

- Sophie Severs, Staff Writer

NORTH END, BOSTON, MA — NEMPAC'S JAZZ IN THE PARK SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

The Rose Kennedy Greenway at the North End is the summer hot spot for jazz music. For an hour and a half every Thursday evening until late August, this neighborhood floods with the sounds of great jazz music. The series is run by North End Music and Performing Arts Center. Take hold of the opportunity while you can — this series is only running for four weeks.

- Tatum Jenkins, Music Coordinator

BOSTON, MA — SUMMER IN THE CITY AT BOSTON HARBOR HOTEL

Enjoy an amazing waterfront view and live music at the Boston Harbor Hotel during their Summer in the City series. Hosting a variety of musical acts, attendants can walk or dine around the harbor while taking in the best live music Boston has to offer. There are different nightly themes as well including Pop Soul Tuesdays and Blues Thursdays.

- Tatum Jenkins, Music Coordinator

BOSTON, MA — HATCH SHELL CONCERTS ON THE ESPLANADE

While the past few years have seen the Hatch Shell along the Charles River Esplanade relatively quiet, it seems 2022 is seeing the Hatch make an exciting return! Crowds can expect a performance of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony on August 6th. And at other points during the summer, several other orchestral and symphonic performances from the Boston Landmarks Orchestra with supplemental performances from other local groups. Check out the offerings this season already has to offer, and stay tuned for the possibility of more popping up.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

SALISBURY, MA — SALISBURY BEACH BANDS ON THE BEACH SERIES

If you’re interested in trading the typically hard floors of music venues for sand, the Salisbury Beach Bands On the Beach series might just be for you! The Oceanfront Stage will feature a wide variety of acts — from a Beatles tribute duo to a country jam — with its lineup. Shows will take place each Saturday, typically at 7:30 p.m. with just one exception. The Salisbury Beach concert series is set to span from July 16th to September 3rd, giving you plenty of time to catch a show at an incredibly memorable spot on the ocean.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

NEWTON, MA — SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

Newton, Mass. has six shows planned as part of their free summer concert series. It runs each Sunday from July 10th to August 14th between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Shows take place at Newton Centre Bowl, a grassy area perfect to kick-back on and enjoy some live music. The DayBreakers kicked off the shows on the 10th, and the Love Dogs will close the series out. Check out the full line-up and find all the details on attending the free shows here.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

WOONSOCKET, RI – LEVITT AMP WOONSOCKET MUSIC SERIES

Visit the scenic River Island Art Park in Woonsocket, Rhode Island to catch the Levitt AMP Woonsocket Music Series. Two acts are set to take the stage on each Friday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The series got an earlier start compared to last year, kicking off on June 17th. The first show, headlined by The New Respects, was the first of many planned to take place this summer.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

BEVERLY, MA – LYNCH PARK AND BEVERLY COMMON CONCERT SERIES

Come out to Lynch Park in Beverly on Sundays and Thursdays to catch live nighttime performances. All shows run between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Performers include Quintessential Brass, cover-band The Reminisants, 12 BARZ and more! And a heads up that the town also runs a free outdoor movie series in a similar manner as the amazing live music shows.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

ABINGTON, MA – CATHERINE AND JOSEPH NISBY BANDSTAND SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

On Sunday, July 10th, Abington kicked off its 18th year running its summer concert series. Shows are located at the Catherine and Joseph Nisby Bandstand. The eight-concert series will take place every Sunday night between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. from July 10th through August 28th. Special features include a kids night on August 7th with face painting, balloon animals and other family-fun and a closing performance in the spirit of the ’50s and ’60s from Doo-Wop DeVille. See the full line-up here.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

BRIDGEWATER, MA – MUSIC ALLEY

In Bridgewater, Mass.’s quaint Central Square, crowds gather each Thursday for a weekly free summer concert series called Music Alley. With food trucks and raffles also offered on-site, the series easily turns into a full occasion, and one that works for people of all ages. Shows are put on between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. This season’s schedule was announced shortly before the series became underway in early June. Jam-packed with local talent, Music Alley is definitely worth a check-out!

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

GLOUCESTER, MA – ANTONIO F. GENTILE BANDSTAND SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

From a Beatles tribute band to local pop-rock group The Continentals, the lineup for this year’s Antonio F. Gentile Bandstand Summer Concert Series has something for everyone. Shows start at 7 p.m. and run every Sunday from July 17th through August 28th. Bring a blanket or chair and enjoy the great tunes and beautiful view of the water!

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

BRIGHTON, MA – CONCERTS IN THE COMMON

Fresh foods and fresh tunes! Head to the Brighton Common during the farmer’s market, held twice each month, for Concerts In the Common. The family-friendly performances start at 4:30 and feature a wide range of genres – from a cappella to funk. The two shows scheduled for this month will be on July 13th and July 27th. But luckily, this series is just getting started, as it’s set to run until October!

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator