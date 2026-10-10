Fall Albums That We Are Looking Forward To

Graphic by Brynn Hawkins

This fall, so many new albums and songs are being released every week! Our writing team wanted to take a minute to tell you about the releases they are most excited for.

Live at Carnegie Hall by Cameron Winter

Yes, I know that you have probably grown tired of hearing about Geese all the time on every music blog. If, for some reason, you fall into this boat, then luckily for you, people won’t be talking about Geese as much for at least a week or two. Instead… Everyone will be focused on Cameron Winter’s upcoming live album, Live at Carnegie Hall! I think that on this album, Winter showcases everything that makes him such a phenomenal artist. Having listened to this performance countless times on YouTube over the past year, I can personally say that the non-bootlegged versions of these recordings should be nothing less than a masterpiece. Winter shows his range as someone who can work in soft, quiet piano play as well as a loud frontman for one of rock’s hottest groups.

Featuring 12 songs, Live At Carnegie Hall, simply put, will not be what you are expecting. If you have not listened to Heavy Metal, Winter’s 2024 debut album, then you would expect the loud, angsty voice of Cameron Winter to dominate the album. However it’s much more poetic than his previous work. It works completely within a juxtaposition of the absurd and the ordinary. Winter, in a Dylan-esque manner, intends to subvert the audience’s expectations of what he will sound like. I hope that this album will exceed my expectations, and I hope that even if you are tired of Geese, and by association Cameron Winter, you still listen to this—hopefully awesome—album!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

The Girl of Your Dreams by Ashe

If you’re on TikTok, there is a decent chance that you’ve heard Stop The Wedding! at least five hundred times in the last couple of months. The hit song marks Ashe’s first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 since the 2020 staple Moral of the Story, and for good reason. Stop The Wedding! turns the gutting experience of realizing you’re about to marry the wrong person into a tongue-in-cheek anthem with exciting tempo changes, a catchy chorus, and theatrical strings that make the song perfectly fit for a pivotal moment in a rom com. The song has received comparisons online to bands such as Abba and Fleetwood Mac.

The second single, Funeral, begins as a soft, Olivia Rodrigo-esque ballad, but slowly builds into a hard-hitting love anthem featuring trumpets and high notes. Luckily for us, these are only the first two of twelve total tracks we get to hear from the singer-songwriter on October 16. The album will feature somber breakup songs along with upbeat tracks with infectious chorus melodies, so if you’re looking for an album with a wide variety of different sounds and lyrical content, look no further.

– Jude Lowery, Staff Writer

Mud by Remi Wolf

Remi Wolf is the epitome of Summer, and in her past two albums, this sound has been her consistent signature—punchy melodies, fun, eccentric lyrics, and of course, her colorful aesthetics. For Mud, it seems like Wolf is ready to slow down and get honest. Her singles, so far, have been some of my favorite songs of hers, which is saying something, as I’ve been listening to her since I was 16. Her single “Bottle” is one of her most honest songs about her struggles with alcohol and the ways she struggles as a performer; it also has insanely catchy bass and sparkly, buzzy instrumentation. I’m so excited to see the next chapter of Wolf’s musical journey, as she always reinvents her sound with every new album! If you want to listen to Wolf before the album comes out, my personal favorites are “Soup,” “Street You Live On,” and “Disco Man,” each with a completely different vibe! Mud comes out October 9, so you can listen over the long fall weekend!

– Allie Ruden, Staff Writer

She’s The Best by Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan is back with his fourth studio album, titled She’s the Best. The album arrives this Friday, and it’s already one of the most talked-about pop releases of the season. It’s the Australian pop star’s first full-length project since 2023’s Something to Give Each Other, the Grammy-nominated record that spawned club-pop smashes like “Rush” and “One of Your Girls,” and it’s his first since signing with Interscope. The surprise-released title track came straight out of left field back in August. Instead of a dance floor banger, it’s a slow, spoken-word piece set to a sprawling piano, a love letter to the women, drag queens, and especially trans women who have shaped Sivan’s life and art. The music video went viral for being just as striking, a glittery tribute to 1980s queer New York starring Nicole Kidman.

The second single, titled “Party,” brings back the upbeat dance energy that fans have come to expect from Sivan, and it promises a more high-energy side to the album. With production help from Jack Antonoff and George Daniel, the album is set to run twelve tracks. Sivan describes the record as a painting of his life in all its moods and colors, chaotic, layered, and alive, exploring the highs of the last few years alongside the loneliness that has accompanied his recent success. If you want an album that can go from a moody, cinematic monologue to a party anthem, She’s the Best is shaping up to be this month’s new release to watch. It’ll be out October 9th on Interscope Records.

– Blake Berry, Staff Writer

Perfecth by Queens of the Stone Age

From the fast-paced bass solo in “No One Knows” to the distorted vocals on “Song for the Dead,” I am a huge fan of Queens of the Stone Age. The alternative rock band will release their ninth album, Perfecth, this month. The band has released three tracks from the album so far, including “Insignificant Other,” which features a laid-back guitar riff and surf-rock feel that brings to mind one of my favorites from their earlier work, “I Sat By The Ocean.” If these singles are any indication, fans are in for a great listening experience when the record drops on October 30.

– Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

Carnaval de Luz by U2

If you told me in January that there was a new U2 album coming out, I would’ve replied, “Sure there is; Bono’s been saying that forever.” With the exception of a few stray singles, the Irish rock band hasn’t made any new music since their 2017 album Songs of Experience. Then, in the middle of February, they spontaneously dropped a six-song EP. And another in April. Now they’re releasing a full-length album on November 13.

Produced by Jacknife Lee, Carnaval de Luz “explores themes of spirituality, friendship, freedom, and endurance in the face of dark, encroaching forces,” according to the band’s website. Based on the album’s collaborators, I get the sense U2 is reconnecting with their experimental side. The late Dolly Parton recorded her final vocal performance on the closing track, “Torn,” while long-time U2 producer Brian Eno is credited for co-writing and synthesizers on three songs.

Between this year’s EPs and Carnaval’s killer second single, “Silencio,” I haven’t been this impressed by modern U2 in a while. I only hope the price of the tour tickets isn’t as high as my excitement for this new album.

– Annica Dupre, Staff Writer