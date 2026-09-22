Devon Gilfillian Rocks The Sinclair

Devon Gilfillian, whose song “Black Dog Rabbit Hole” just featured as our Pick of the Week on our blog, made his way to Boston this past week.

At one of the most intimate locations in town, The Sinclair, Gilfillian made it feel like a sold-out arena show with the passion that he brought to the stage!

Photos by Maurice Wilkey































Gilfillian’s popularity has been on the rise, playing on the Jimmy Kimmel Show and Stephen Colbert Show, respectively, this past year. Be sure to check out these photos and hop on the Gilfillian train before it’s too late!