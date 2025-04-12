CHECK OUT THE WERS “LIVE AT 75” VINYL

By Ana Achata, Staff Writer

Did you know that WERS has been around for over 75 whole years? That’s 27,393 days of music played on air. The people that have worked on this station over the years are some of the coolest people in Boston, and we’ve created a way for our listeners to have a little piece of the station's history in their own homes. WERS has put together a special vinyl for our anniversary, featuring some of the best live recordings straight from our studio. Finding live recordings and performances from WERS can be tricky. There’s so much content on the radio’s website that navigating it and finding specific things can sometimes be hard, so making a physical record with selected performances was a way to compile the best of the best.

The Pressing

On this pressing, you’re going to find performances from Buffalo Tom, Father John Misty, Tegan and Sara, Black Pumas, Letters to Cleo, Gary Clark Jr., The Head and the Heart, Margaret Glaspy, and O Positive. The oldest recording dates back to 1985, and the newest was recorded in 2019. This selection of recordings is such a fun mix – I listened to this record for the first time while laying on the floor, with windows open and the breeze coming into the room. Maybe it was just because the weather was nice, but I thought to myself that the WERS 75 record was a perfect soundtrack for spring.

My personal favorites off of the record are “I’m Writing a Novel” by Father John Misty (rec. 2015), “Closer” by Tegan and Sara (rec. 2012), and “Lost in My Mind” by The Head and the Heart (rec. 2012). I have always been a huge folk fan, and the acoustics on these recordings are so pretty. Our live mix studio is a student run operation, and I have still not been able to get over how many amazing artists that the station has gotten to work with. Getting artists like these into our studio and sharing our collective love of music is what keeps 88.9 running – without musicians like the ones on this record, the WERS team would just be sitting around!

Team Work Makes The Dream Work

All of that is to say, being part of this team is an incredible privilege. Everyone is so sweet and passionate about what they do, and we are all grateful for each other and the work that we get to carry out. And, as I said earlier, without the actual music, we wouldn’t be able to get around to doing much. We are looking forward to a future filled with even more awesome live recordings to share with our listeners. If you’re looking for something to spin while you prepare for spring, WERS is the place to be. Our Live at 75 vinyl has limited supplies, so grab one while you can.

Once again, a huge thank you to all of our listeners, and we hope you can enjoy a teeny tiny piece of our history. You can purchase the vinyl here!