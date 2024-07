We’ve got a cool new way for you to support the music and programs here at WERS: now announcing The WERS 88.9 Online Store!

You can buy retro logo and staff shirts, or our brand-new series of limited edition enamel pins: one for Pride and one for our 75th Birthday.

Get your ’ERS merch and help keep us local, independent, and student staffed! To check out our new online store, visit wers.org/store or click the button below!