Chagigah Celebrates Its Community at Special WERS Brunch

On Sunday, November 15, nearly 80 friends and supporters of Chagigah, WERS 88.9 FM’s beloved Jewish music and cultural program, gathered at the Bill Bordy Theater at Emerson College for a special Chagigah Celebration Brunch. Hosted by longtime Chagigah personality Hal Slifer, the afternoon celebrated the music, memories, and friendships that have made the Sunday morning WERS program a treasured tradition throughout Greater Boston and beyond. It was a wonderful opportunity for longtime listeners, generous supporters, and new friends to come together and celebrate the special connection they share through Chagigah.

L to R: WERS Chagigah Host Hal Slifer, WERS Development Officer Mary-Lewis Pierce, Emerson College President Dr. Jay Bernhardt, WERS General Manager Howard “D” Simpson, and Emerson College Vice President Of Media Arts Ventures Scott Shiller

The celebration was made possible through the dedication and support of Howard “D” Simpson, General Manager of WERS, along with Mary Lewis-Pierce and Andie Jankowski of the WERS Membership Team. Their efforts, together with the support of Emerson College, helped create a memorable afternoon reflecting the special relationship between WERS and the community it serves. The gathering demonstrated that Chagigah is much more than a weekly radio program. “Chagigah has always been about much more than playing music,” said Slifer. “It’s about creating a radio experience, on WERS, where people can feel connected to their heritage, share memories, celebrate life’s special moments, and enjoy a little happiness together.

One of the afternoon’s highlights was a special multimedia presentation by Slifer that brought the radio sounds of Chagigah to life through music videos, and a journey through the Jewish humor entertainment history. For an audience accustomed to hearing these musical treasures on 88.9, the opportunity to see the performers and enjoy the humor together added an exciting new dimension to the Chagigah radio experience. Among those attending were Emerson College President Dr. Jay Bernhardt; Scott Shiller, Vice President of Media and Arts Ventures.

Help Keep the Music, Memories, and Community Going! Each Sunday morning, Slifer invites listeners to imagine themselves gathered around the “Chagigah Breakfast Table,” sharing music, stories, and friendship. At the Celebration Brunch, that imaginary table became a reality as nearly 80 members of the Chagigah family came together in person. Now, through the Chagigah Sustainer Program, listeners can help keep that tradition alive by becoming monthly supporters of this unique Sunday morning program. Whether you’ve been listening for decades or have just discovered Chagigah, there’s always a place for you at our breakfast table! Visit WERS.org to learn more about supporting Chagigah.

Chagigah airs every Sunday morning from 7–10 AM on WERS 88.9 FM in Boston and streams worldwide at WERS.org.