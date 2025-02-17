Celebrate International Women’s Day With WERS!

Discover WERS, Playlists :: 02.17.2025
Several minimalist outlines women make up the background of a graphic. Text reads "International Women's Day" and "All Women, All Day, On Air" in white. The WERS 88.9fm logo is above the text.
Graphics by Riley Vecchione

Saturday, March 8th is International Women's Day!

WERS celebrates all the women who make the music industry run, and we are here to recognize them in our annual International Women's Day Playlist!

To do so, we need YOUR top picks. Please, fill out the form below with a woman-sung song that matters to you, and we will feature them on March 8th, in a day of music by solely women at the station.

Afterwards, find new female musicians to love in the articles linked.

We look forward to hearing your recommendations on air!

Your Requests For International Women's Day 2025

suki tile

Click here to read our interview with Suki Waterhouse!

Brittany Howard performs at the Wilbur

Click here to read about Brittany Howard's great show at the Wilbur!

A light pink background with Chaka Khan lyrics in a lighter pink. On top, in large bold font, reads "Chaka Khan." There is a silhouette of a woman with an afro and hoop earrings.

Click here to read about legendary soul artist Chaka Khan!

A baby blue background is covered by the edges of a light, tan-and-brown fur coat in the corners. In white, all uppercase letters, text reads: "Beabadoobee," "This Is How Tomorrow Moves Tour," and "Show Review."

Click here to read about beabadoobee's beautiful Boston performance

A barrage of white papers that appear ripped form a notepad flow over a red background. The notepads mostly read "I'm Your Girl," while a central paper reads "Little Chaos by Orla Gartland."

Click here to read about the hit track "Little Chaos" by Orla Gartland!

Uncommon Newsletter

Music reviews, ticket giveaways, live performances & member specials.

Sign Up

We'll never sell your email, be boring or try to sell you on bad music.

Related Posts

Help WERS Celebrate International Women’s Day!
WERS Celebrates International Women’s Day
All Female Playlists for International Women’s Day!
Celebrate WERS History: It’s Our Drive for 75!
Now Playing

Now Playing

in studio performances

Flashback to 2014: Vance Joy in Studio 889
Wicked Local Sessions: Chris Walton
Adam Ezra LIVE In Studio Performing “Steal Your Daughter”
WERS Labor Day Live
Nikki Lane LIVE In Studio
Deer Tick Live Session in Studio 889

CONNECT WITH WERS