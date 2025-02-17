Celebrate International Women’s Day With WERS!

Saturday, March 8th is International Women's Day!

WERS celebrates all the women who make the music industry run, and we are here to recognize them in our annual International Women's Day Playlist!

To do so, we need YOUR top picks. Please, fill out the form below with a woman-sung song that matters to you, and we will feature them on March 8th, in a day of music by solely women at the station.

Afterwards, find new female musicians to love in the articles linked.

We look forward to hearing your recommendations on air!