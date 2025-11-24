Cast Your Vote: The Top 88 of 2025

Discover WERS

Thanks for choosing WERS as your musical oasis all year long.  

As we wrap up an “eventful” year, we’d like your help reflecting on the all awesome new music we discovered together.

Vote below for the Top 88 of 2025.

We’ll tally your votes and count them down on New Years Eve and New Years Day.

Just for voting, you’ll be entered to see Brandi Carlile with the Head and The Heart at the TD Garden February 12.

Powered by Volante Farms, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors, and Forge Heat Pumps.

Vote for the Top 88 2025

"*" indicates required fields

PICK UP TO 20*
Enter your email if you'd like a chance to win tickets to Brandi Carlile and The Head and the Heart at TD Garden.
By entering your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy

Uncommon Newsletter

Music reviews, ticket giveaways, live performances & member specials.

Sign Up

We’ll never sell your email, be boring or try to sell you on bad music.