The Top 88 of 2022

We heard from nearly 500 listeners weighing in on nearly 200 songs we discovered in 2022. 'ERS listeners chose a dynamic and fun list of artists, both local and legendary, for the top 88. Artists with star (*) are on the list for the first time, and those with a peak (^) are awesome New Englanders. Read on!

1. Yeah Yeah Yeahs — “Burning”

A spectacular return from NY indie giants, Karen O., Nick Zinner, and Brian Chase, complete with an orchestra worthy of a Bond film.

2. Noah Kahan — “Stick Season” * ^

A breakthrough for this Vermont artist, "Stick Season" shows a young artist with his heart on his sleeve, who's built an enormous, and devoted fanbase in just a few years.

3. Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius — “You And Me on the Rock”

Brandi Carlile made headlines this year with her role in Joni Mitchell's first public performance in years. This song dropped as a single in 2022, with Berklee alums Lucius on backing vocals.

4. Gorillaz ft. Thundercat — “Cracker Island”

The title track from a much anticipated 2023 release, featuring one of the best bassists in the business.

5. The National ft. Bon Iver — “Weird Goodbyes”

Aaron Dessner and Matt Berninger found a new level of fame for their work with Taylor Swift in 2020 and 2021. The National is back together for a TBD album in 2023. This is the excellent first taste.

6. Florence + The Machine — “Free”

Florence Welch battles her demons the only way she can, by singing loud and inviting us along.

7. Harry Styles — “As It Was” *

A surprise jangly rocker from Harry Styles, who showed he brings joy and passion to any genre.

8. Tedeschi Trucks Band — “Soul Sweet Song” ^

Norwell's Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, and more made FOUR albums this year. This was our favorite song, but it was tough to pick just one.

9. Paramore — “This is Why”

The angstiest song we've ever heard about being a homebody. Haley Williams was on the list last year for her excellent solo album.

10. Death Cab For Cutie — “Here To Forever”

Ben Gibbard and co. sound like a new band on their latest album, "Asphalt Meadows". They celebrate 20 years since their breakthrough "Transatlanticism" in 2023

11. First Aid Kit — “Out Of My Head”

A warm return from the Swedish songwriting duo, sisters Johanna and Klara Söderberg.

12. The Beths — “Expert in a Dying Field”

A beautiful metaphor for a relationship going stale overtime, The Beths released one of the great sleeper hits of the year.

13. Spoon — “The Hardest Cut”

Spoon always make the top 20 at least, because Britt Daniel just doesn't write bad songs! This is one of their best.

14. Maggie Rogers — “Want Want”

Maggie Rogers got her Masters of Divinity at Harvard, and released one of our favorite albums this year alone.

15. Steve Lacy — “Bad Habit”

Tiktok launched a sped up version into the stratosphere this year. It was a deserved breakthrough for Lacy, who's new album "Gemini Rights" is full of goofy and sincere hooks.

16. Air Traffic Controller — “20” ^

A top notch return from one of our local favorites!

17. Metric — “All Comes Crashing”

Metric played in Studio 889 earlier this year, one of our first live performances after the pandemic.

18. Marcus Mumford — “Grace”

The Mumford and Sons frontman gets a big weight off his chest in one of his first solo songs.

19. Caamp — “The Otter”

A beautiful folk song from the consistent and understated Ohio trio.

20. Wet Leg — “Too Late Now”

Their breakthrough "Chaise Longue" was in the top 10 last year. Their zany full length came out in April with this tune as the closing track.

21. KT Tunstall — “Private Eyes”

22. Andrew Bird — “Make a Picture”

23. The 1975 — “Part of the Band”

24. Fontaines D.C. — “Jackie Down The Line” *

25. Soccer Mommy — “Shotgun”

26. Inhaler — “These Are The Days”

27. Florence + The Machine — “My Love”

28. The Head & The Heart — “Virginia (Wind In The Night)”

29. Future Teens — “BYOB” * ^

30. Maggie Rogers — “That's Where I Am”

31. beabadoobee — “The Perfect Pair”

32. Pixies — “Vault of Heaven”

33. Phoebe Bridgers — “Sidelines”

34. Tegan and Sara — “Yellow”

35. Lucius — “Next To Normal”

36. Allison Ponthier — “Hollywood Forever Cemetery” *

37. The Killers — “Boy”

38. Mitski — “Love Me More”

39. The Lumineers — “Where We Are”

40. Bonnie Raitt — “Made Up Mind”

41. Broken Bells — “Saturdays”

42. Phoenix — “Alpha Zulu”

43. Dermot Kennedy — “Something To Someone”

44. The Black Keys — “Wild Child”

45. Houndmouth — “McKenzie”

46. Caamp — “Believe”

47. Sharon Van Etten — “Mistakes”

48. alt-J — “Hard Drive Gold”

49. Beach House — “Superstar”

50. Billy Idol — “Cage”

51. Spoon — “My Babe”

52. Lucy Dacus — “Kissing Lessons”

53. Mitski — “The Only Heartbreaker”

54. Diana Ross and Tame Impala — “Turn Up The Sunshine” *

55. Rosa Linn — “Snap” *

56. Julian Lennon — “Lucky Ones” *

57. Madison Cunningham — “Hospital” *

58. Band of Horses — “Warning Signs”

59. Mt. Joy — “Lemon Tree”

60. Lissie — “Night Moves”

61. Sam Fender - "Getting Started"

62. Will Dailey - "Easy to Be Around"

63. Ripe — “Settling”

64. Alvvays — “Pharmacist”

65. Phoenix ft. Ezra Koenig — “Tonight”

66. Vance Joy — “Clarity”

67. Weezer — “A Little Bit Of Love”

68. Dehd — “Bad Love” *

69. Buddy Guy — “I Let My Guitar Do The Talking”

70. Lucius ft. Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile — “Dance Around It”

71. Robert Plant and Allison Krauss — “Searching For My Love”

72. The Head & The Heart — “Hurts (But it Goes Away)”

73. Jimmy Eat World — “Something Loud”

74. Jack Johnson - "Don't Look Now"

75. Portugal The Man — “What, Me Worry?”

76. Jack White — “Love Is Selfish”

77. Cafune — “Tek It” *

78. Eddie Vedder — “Brother The Cloud”

79. Arlo Parks — “Softly”

80. Trombone Shorty — “Come Back”

81. Matt Nathanson — “German Cars” *

82. Cautious Clay — “Puffer”

83. Nilüfer Yanya — “The Dealer”

84. Mint Green — “Body Language” * ^

85. Red Hot Chili Peppers — “Tippa My Tongue”

86. LCD Soundsystem — “New Body Rhumba” *

87. Aoife O'Donavan ft. Madison Cunningham — “Passengers” * ^

88. Mattiel — “Jeff Goldblum” *