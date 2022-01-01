The Top 88 of 2021

From breakthrough debuts to long-awaited musical comebacks, 2021 has had a lot of amazing releases! After tallying your votes, we are thrilled to announce the top 88 songs of the year. Thanks for joining us and here’s to a new year of even more discovery!
1. Lake Street Dive — “Hypotheticals”
2. The War On Drugs — “I Don't Live Here Anymore”
3. Brandi Carlile — “Right on Time”
4. Japanese Breakfast — “Be Sweet”
5. Wet Leg — “Chaise Longue”
6. Bleachers — “Stop Making This Hurt”
7. Dropkick Murphys — “The Queen of Suffolk County”
8. The Marías — “Hush”
9. Jon Batiste — “Freedom”
10. Lord Huron — “Mine Forever”
11. Brandi Carlile — “Broken Horses”
12. The Killers — “Quiet Town”
13. Leon Bridges — “Steam”
14. Lorde — “Solar Power”
15. The Lumineers — “Brightside”
16. Ben Harper & Ziggy Marley — “Spin It Faster”
17. Remi Wolf — “Hello Hello Hello”
18. Robert Plant & Allison Krauss — “Can't Let Go”
19. Middle Kids — “Stacking Chairs”
20. Adele — “Easy on Me”
21. Sam Fender — “Seventeen Going Under”
22. Kings of Leon — “The Bandit”
23. Wolf Alice — “Smile”
24. Foo Fighters — “Waiting On A War”
25. Weezer — “All My Favorite Songs”
26. Leon Bridges — “Motorbike”
27. Billy Idol — “Bitter Taste”
28. Modest Mouse — “We Are Between”
29. Dinosaur Jr. — “I Ran Away”
30. Eddie Vedder — “Long Way”
31. Illiterate Light and Devon Gilfillian — “Freedom”
32. Halsey — “You Asked For This”
33. Jon Batiste — “I Need You”
34. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats — “Survivor”
35. Holly Humberstone — “The Walls Are Way Too Thin”
36. Brett Dennen — “See the World”
37. Kacey Musgraves — “Justified”
38. Dermot Kennedy — “Better Days”
39. Band of Horses — “Crutch”
40. Courtney Barnett — “Write A List of Things to Look Forward Too”
41. Juliana Hatfield — “Mouthful of Blood”
42. Unknown Mortal Orchestra — “That Life”
43. Clairo — “Amoeba”
44. Bruce Springsteen — “Ghosts”
45. Arlo Parks — “Hope”
46. Cold War Kids — “What You Say”
47. Maddie Medley — “Coming Of Age”
48. Dispatch — “Break Our Fall”
49. Spoon — “The Hardest Cut”
50. Alisa Amador — “Timing”
51. Lord Huron — “Not Dead Yet”
52. Brittany Howard — “Your Love Keeps Lifting Me Higher and Higher”
53. alt-J — “U&ME”
54. Caroline Polachek — “Bunny Is A Rider”
55. My Morning Jacket — “Love Love Love”
56. Lucy Dacus — “Brando”
57. Milky Chance — “Colorado”
58. Elvis Costello & The Imposters — “Magnificent Hurt”
59. Garbage — “Wolves”
60. girl in red — “i'll call you mine”
61. St. Vincent — “Down”
62. Manchester Orchestra — “Bed Head”
63. Snail Mail — “Valentine”
64. Taylor Swift and the National — “Coney Island”
65. Amythyst Kiah — “Black Myself”
66. The Wallflowers — “Roots and Wings”
67. COIN — “Chapstick”
68. Sleater-Kinney — “Worry With You”
69. Coral Moons — “Like We Used To”
70. Gang of Youths — “the angel of 8th ave.”
71. Johnny Marr — “Spirit Power and Soul”
72. Future Teens — “Guest Room”
73. The Black Keys — “Crawling Kingsnake”
74. Alice Merton — “Vertigo”
75. Sting — “Rushing Water”
76. Chris Cornell — “Watching The Wheels”
77. Green Day — “Pollyanna”
78. Kaiti Jones — “Gettin Around to It”
79. Lucero — “Back In Ohio”
80. Counting Crows — “Elevator Boots”
81. Carissa Johnson and Cliff Notes — "Running Uphill"
82. Hiss Golden Messenger — “Sanctuary”
83. Rag’n’Bone Man — “All You Ever Wanted”
84. The Joy Formidable — “Into The Blue”
85. Yola — “Diamond Studded Shoes”
86. Foals — “Wake Me Up”
87. Tears For Fears — “The Tipping Point”
88. Pronoun — “I WANNA DIE BUT I CAN’T (CUZ I GOTTA KEEP LIVING)”