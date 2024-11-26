Cast Your Vote: The Top 88 of 2024

We've discovered a lot of new music together on 'ERS this year, and now it's time to hear what you liked best. Vote now to help us pick the top 88 of 2024!

Choose songs from icons like Pixies and Hozier to breakthroughs like Teddy Swims and The Heavy Heavy, to local artists like Clairo and Tiny Habits.

Tell us your favorites and we'll count them down on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day! And just for voting, you'll have a chance to see Coldplay at Gillette Stadium on July 15, 2025!

Brought to you with support from Balanced Rock Investment Advisors, a local investment company with a conscience.