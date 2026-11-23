By Inari Gerhart

On October 17th, the Boston Book Festival hosted speakers, businesses, artisans, and more to celebrate the love of reading with Boston citizens. Entirely free, everyone was welcome to learn about the power of storytelling and meet likeminded individuals there to bond over the same thing! Although there were many ways to participate, I mainly want to highlight the variety of booths one could visit and purchase merchandise from: you could learn about ways to volunteer with book-themed non-profit organizations, buy some new reads, support local literary magazines, and much more.

