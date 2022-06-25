DAY 1: SETTING THE MOOD

Dr. April Khadijah Inniss, King Boston’s director of community-engaged research, presented the vision for a community well-being dashboard which is Black, Indigenous, and People of Color-centric. According to their website, it helps “frame, articulate, and advocate for policies that promote joy and well-being in Boston,” particularly for People of Color.

For the duration of the festival, King Boston organized social time from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., during which artists performed each day except Friday.

On the first day of the festival, the Gregory Groover Jr. Jazz Quartet performed. Gregory Groover Jr. is a tenor saxophonist, composer, and educator. The quartet, during the festival, consisted of Tyson Jackson, the drummer; Youngchae Jeong, the bassist; Jesse Taitt, the pianist; and, of course, Groover Jr., the tenor saxophonist.

The quartet has two albums, the second of which will be released soon. Both albums are part of the Negro Spiritual Songbook, which is, “a collection of original compositions that are inspired by the negro spirit,” according to Groover Jr.

Among the five songs played that afternoon, the quartet played “Rumble Young Man Rumble” which Groover Jr. composed with Mohammed Ali in mind. Groover Jr. created the yet-to-released musical piece in the immediate wake of Ali’s death.

“The whole idea was to replicate his movement in the ring,” said Groover Jr.

During “Rumble Young Man Rumble,” the ambiance was filled with a jab-like rhythm made by the sounds of the saxophone, the drums, the bass, and the piano. That afternoon, the quartet recreated how Ali navigated the boxing ring and navigated life the way Groover Jr. intended his musical piece to do.

“Anything I can do as a musician to shed light on their legacy,” said Groover Jr., when referring to MLK and Coretta Scott King as why he participated in the Embrace Ideas Festival.