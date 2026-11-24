By Sam Bercher

Saturday, October 25, 2026, the Boston Book Festival. Crowds filled churches and library rooms to listen to more than 50 authors from around the world give talks on various subjects. From poetry readings to romance topics to discussions on authoritarianism in America.

Authors included Pulitzer Prize winner Geraldine Brooks and renowned Odyssey Translator Emily Wilson, both of whom were on panels throughout the day. While it only lasted a day, participants found plenty of enjoyment listening to the talks, and are looking forward to next year’s festival.