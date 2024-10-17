Best Concerts From Our Favorite Boston Venues

The writing team at WERS has put together a list to pay tribute to our favorite shows at concert venues across the greater Boston area. Check out our picks, and then check out the venues and bands for yourself!

Noah Kahan at Fenway Park

Last July, Noah Kahan made a stop on his We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour to play ball with New England at Fenway Park. It was one of the best shows I, and arguably Boston, have ever seen. As both a New Englander and somewhat of an overnight sensation, playing Fenway Park was a dream come true for Kahan, and all of us that were lucky enough to experience it with him. He pulled out all of the stops, singing with The Lumineers atop the Green Monster, bringing out Gracie Abrams while the sun set and the LED Wristbands illuminated the park from the stage all the way to the highest stands, and giving fans a true ballpark sendoff with an array of fireworks and Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” blasting through the speakers.

I think the best concerts are the ones where the artists are most excited. As a born and raised New Englander, I watched as artists saved all of their tricks for the New York or LA shows, and watching Noah Kahan living out his childhood dreams and proclaiming that Boston was the greatest city on Earth healed something in me. Not only was the energy at an all time high, but Kahan is also an amazing live performer and quite the comedian. One of my favorite jokes of the night was him saying something along the lines of “To all of you with divorced parents, it’s not your fault... It’s your dad’s fault.”

Kahan played favorites new and old, like “Maine” (a personal favorite) and “Stick Season”, where a cannon full of confetti foliage erupted into the crowd. This was a show I will look back on for the rest of my life, and in case I’ve made you jealous, we’ll always have Live From Fenway Park, the album, to look back on.

- Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator

The Breeders at House of Blues

When I moved to Boston, one of the first concerts I attended was the Breeders’ tour for the 30th anniversary of their hit album Last Splash. As I entered the venue, the colorful artwork surrounding the stage at House of Blues amplified my anticipation to see one of my favorite bands live. As the show began, the bass played the iconic intro riff to “Cannonball” as the crowd cheered. The band played Last Splash from start to finish, transitions and all. Their skillful performance got the entire audience to dance, and the band’s frontwomen, sisters Kim and Kelley Deal, sang in perfect harmonies that rang out across the venue.

As if hearing the beloved record live was not enough, the band played an incredible second set of other songs from their discography. As a huge fan of Kim Deal, especially her work in the Pixies, I teared up when she traded her guitar for a bass to perform the band’s song “Gigantic.” I am a female bassist and vocalist myself, so Deal’s work inspires me greatly. Seeing her live made this already incredible concert feel extra special.

- Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

Wallows at MGM Music Hall

Only being open for about two years, MGM Music Hall at Fenway already radiates energy as a hallmark venue for artists passing through Boston. Having my first Boston concert experience at MGM Music Hall at Fenway to see Wallows was extremely special. The “treacherous” trio took the stage shielded behind a curtain and played their opening song Do Not Wait silhouetted by lights as the crowd erupted with excitement.

The show that followed after the curtain dropped was truly amazing. Each of the three members exchanged vocals and played a diverse setlist featuring music from their newest album Model. About an hour into the show, the band cleared the stage and the three performed an acoustic set surrounded by lamps and sitting on living room furniture, making for a more intimate feeling. This section was usually performed on a B-stage at other venues, but even without it, Wallows showed their range in contrast to the upbeat rock that preceded.

Compared to other venues I have attended in the past, the wideness of the general admission floor makes a much more enjoyable show for everyone, including those of us short-statured concert-goers who don’t want to wait for hours to get to the barricade and maintain a good view. I for one, cannot wait to attend more shows at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in the future and encourage you to attend a show there if you have not already!

- Lucia Cinquino, Staff Writer

dodie at The Orpheum

The Orpheum Theatre is rich in history. It was the original home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and while it is not anymore, it has become a space where many talented artists and musicians have taken the stage over the years.

Back in late February of 2022, indie singer-songwriter dodie had her turn at performing in the warmly lit, architecturally charming space. That show was almost three years ago at this point, but it is still one of the best I’ve been to, and I remember it, and the theatre fondly. Not only did I get to hear two of my favorite artists in one night (with Lizzy McAlpine opening), but I got to be comfortably seated on the balcony with a clear view down to the stage.

I existed in the breath-holding silence of the theatre while McAlpine performed “Ceilings” for one of the first times ever (pre-release), and I got to witness dodie dip Orla Gartland and go in for a kiss. The night was all magical and the sound of the music made its way to my ears, but secretly, the theatre wormed its way into my heart.

- Ella Mastroianni, Blog Assistant

Home is Where at Crystal Ballroom

Crystal Ballroom at the Somerville Theatre has just about everything one could ask for in a venue: an intimate atmosphere, good drinks, approachable merch stands (no swarms of lines here!) often run by artists themselves, and an elegant suaveness that makes for a light atmosphere. Maybe it’s the low stage or the easy viewing, but I’ve never had a bad concert experience at Crystal Ballroom. I’ve seen six outstanding artists perform at the Somerville venue, but none have surpassed the show put on by fifth wave emo connoisseurs Home Is Where.

Home Is Where came out swinging with the punchy tune “chris farley” and the audience erupted. Bea MacDonald’s vocals are made for the stage, but so are her guitar and harmonica. That’s right, she does it all! For such a new band, the chemistry in interactions between band members and the audience feels wonderfully spontaneous; each member truly shines. Tilley Kormony’s guitar work is awe-inspiring to see live, Josiah Gardella rocks the drums with a wide smile, and–let me tell you–they don’t call bassist Connor O’Brien “Fat Slaps” for nothing!

The band’s energy was infectious from beginning to end, which is impressive given the excessive lung capacity required for the louder cuts. Crystal Ballroom has hosted many of my favorite shows, but Home Is Where topped them all with a life affirming play-through of the whaler, my favorite album of 2023. Home Is Where forever!

- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Sabrina Carpenter at TD Garden

TD Garden is the biggest venue in the city. Thousands of artists have performed in the 19,600 seat arena. Out of all the events I’ve been to at the garden, one concert holds the top spot. Though I wouldn’t call this event a concert. I would call it what the artist referred to it as: the Boston Espresso Party. Sabrina Carpenter has taken the world by storm with her hit song Espresso and her newest album, Short n’ Sweet. Carpenter’s success led to her to announce a North American, UK, and Europe tour, traveling to over 30 cities.

The pop star came to Boston just last week on Oct. 3. Unlike any concert I’ve seen, the show was themed to resemble an old fashioned TV show. The tour opened with jumbo-trons playing a vintage sit-com intro called “The Short n’ Sweet Show” starring Carpenter. As the intro concluded, the curtain arose and revealed the set, simulating an almost Barbie’s dreamhouse and fancy New York penthouse look. Carpenter, along with her background dancers, use the set frequently throughout the show. When Carpenter and her crew weren’t using the main part of the stage, they were seen using different rooms in the set to sing different songs on her setlist. Carpenter even sang her ballad, Sharpest Tool, in the bathroom of the set. Overall, the concert portrayed a vintage television program and Broadway musical all in one. Carpenter’s show solidified her as one of the top pop stars of our generation.

- Kelly Egan, Staff Writer

Pomme at The Sinclair

The charming and intimate Sinclair has become one of my favorite venues in the city, especially after one life changing night over the summer. On June 12th, the Sinclair brought an artist who I have wanted to see for years to my front door.

Pomme is a French-Canadian singer-songwriter who is known for her beautiful songs and profound lyrics that can be felt even across any language barrier. It was her first ever show in the United States, right here in Boston, and from the moment she walked onto the stage, just a petite lady and her autoharp, the entire audience was captivated. Even after being a fan for years, and knowing the words to her songs forward and backward, in French as well as English, this show was a completely new experience as a Pomme fan. The cozy atmosphere in the Sinclair led to witty conversations between Pomme and her fans, which made the night even more memorable.

After a breathtaking performance of her songs, stripped down and full of emotion, Pomme was kind enough to meet with some of her fans after her performance. I managed to snag a signed CD, as well as a selfie with Pomme. I keep a copy of that photo on the wall of my room, right by my bed, and every night as I fall asleep listening to her chansons, I get to remember my amazing night with Pomme at the Sinclair.

- Ahni Brown Harbin, Staff Writer

Emo Karaoke Night at The Middle East

The Middle East is a low-key but lively club venue that generally features a variety of indie and metal bands. While the upstairs is a restaurant, serving a spread of Middle Eastern dishes, the downstairs leads into a speakeasy-style venue. Paintings and murals litter the walls, as does graffiti the dimly lit bathroom, creating an alternative feel fitting of the hardcore bands who tend to play the intimate stage.

I attended an event titled Emo Night Karaoke, a mecca for fans of metalcore young and old alike to get together and sing our favorites. The touring band featured a guitarist, bassist, drummer, and vocalist, the latter of which sang back-up to any karaoke singer who bravely volunteered. The list of songs included punk rock and hardcore classics like Paramore’s “Misery Business,” Pierce the Veil’s “King for a Day,” Evanescence’s “Bring Me To Life,” and many more. Everyone, of course, dressed head to toe in black. Emo Night Karaoke was a highly enjoyable experience hard to find anywhere else– it was for the subculture.

- Rebecca Sampson, Staff Writer

Hozier at Leader Bank Pavilion

This is going to be a bit of a confession, Mom, if you’re reading this, don’t be too mad. I moved to Boston in August of last year. One of the things I was most excited about was going to see shows and experiencing all the live music that I missed out on growing up in Indiana. I went on a ticket buying spree, and my bank account took a massive hit. The only thing my mom asked of me was to bring a friend to these shows since I was new to town. For most of these shows, I got the cheapest seats available and was able to bring a friend, but when I heard that Hozier was coming to Leader Bank Pavilion, I knew that I needed to be as close as I could get. I got a close ticket, and I only got one of them. Sorry, not sorry, Mom, I don’t regret it for a second.

It was cathartic to see Hozier in the slightly chilly late September air with the Boston channel all around. I spent the night on a musical island, in awe of Hozier’s powerhouse vocals and musical prowess. Throughout the show, I sang every word, felt every drum hit, and absorbed as much of that perfect night as I could. I couldn’t imagine a better night with Hozier, and he couldn’t imagine a better one here, either, noting that “there’s a certain type of support that [he has] experienced in Boston which is very unique and very singular to Boston.” I think we all know that’s the truth.

- Ahni Brown Harbin, Staff Writer

Kurtis Conner at Boch Wang Center

On Tremont Street near Chinatown lives a little theater with a funny name. With all its quirks plus convenient location for Emerson students, this theater is a great spot for a comedy show or concert! I went to the Boch Wang to see Kurtis Conner, a well known YouTuber and comedian.

While waiting for the show to start, my roommate and I were dazzled by the theater’s ornate walls and ceilings. It’s a very picturesque place to be. Once the show started the theater did a great job immersing us into the show; no blocked views or technical issues. This show was unlike the YouTube videos Kurtis Conner posts; it was an even better experience! It felt like a professional production but it kept the silly goofy vibes that we all know and love about Kurtis Conner. I’m happy to report that I spent the whole night laughing out loud, overall enjoying my experience immensely. Thank you Boch Wang Center!

- Rebecca Kasuba, Staff Writer

Olivia Rodrigo at Roadrunner

I’ve seen my fair share of concerts at Roadrunner, and I will admit it’s slowly becoming my favorite of all the venues in Boston. Its opening on March 15th, 2022 made history as the largest general admission venue in New England, with a capacity of 3,500. The name pays homage to the Johnathan Richman song “Roadrunner,” which he describes as an “ode to Route 128.”

Roughly two months after opening, Olivia Rodrigo blessed the stage of the Roadrunner on her debut Sour Tour. Rodrigo faced some controversy from fans for grossly underselling her tour. On her most recent tour she sold out TD Garden with Chappell Roan as her opener, something many fans believed she could have done the first time around due to the massive success of her debut album. However, as both a young girl and a young artist, Rodrigo wanted a more intimate venue for her first ever tour. So, chaos ensued.

My cousin and I drove up to Boston at 6am, and waited in line for fourteen hours on that chilly May morning. Even that early, the line was wrapped around the block, full of people who had spent the night in tents waiting for the moment Olivia Rodrigo would grace the stage. That day, I became very familiar with 89 Guest Street, got to spend lots of quality time with my cousin, who was attending her very first concert! The concert itself was electric. If you’ve never heard 3,500 people screaming for 90 solid minutes, there’s really nothing quite like it. There was not a single person in the crowd who didn’t know Rodrigo’s debut album front to back, and wasn’t completely elated to be there. From the barricade to the balcony, there was magic in the air. And although all of my hours in line paid off, and we ended up in row three-ish in the pit, that night also taught me my most sacred Boston concert rule: B-line to the balcony! You won’t regret it.

- Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator