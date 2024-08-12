75 Songs of Summer

Otis Redding - (Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay

Ryan Montbleau - 75 and Sunny

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer

Violent Femmes - Blister In The Sun

The Lumineers - Brightside

The Beach Boys - California Girls

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Californication

Dispatch - Circles Around The Sun

Indigo Girls - Closer To Fine

The Hold Steady - Constructive Summer

Bananarama - Cruel Summer

Stone Temple Pilots - Dancing Days

David Bowie - Dancing in the Street (feat. Mick Jagger)

Lana Del Rey - Doin' Time

Martha and the Muffins - Echo Beach

Ray LaMontagne - For The Summer

Bruce Springsteen - Girls In Their Summer Clothes

The Beach Boys - Good Vibrations

Eddie Vedder - Hard Sun

Martha Reeves & the Vandellas - Heatwave

Wilco - Heavy Metal Drummer

Sly & The Family Stone - Hot Fun In the Summertime

Billy Idol - Hot In The City

Donna Summer - Hot Stuff

Jimmy Cliff - I Can See Clearly Now

Michael Stipe - In the Sun

Benjamin Gibbard - Indian Summer

Weezer - Island In The Sun

The Flaming Lips - It's Summertime

The Style Council - Long Hot Summer

Bill Withers - Lovely Day

Dick Dale - Miserlou

Sunflower Bean - Moment In The Sun

Moving Targets - Ordinary Summer

Steve Lacy - Playground

The Alarm Rain - In The Summertime

The B-52s - Rock Lobster

The Ramones - Rockaway Beach

Alice Cooper - School's Out

Sheryl Crow - Soak Up The Sun

The Power Station - Some Like It Hot

Michael Franti & Spearhead - Sound of Sunshine

Eric Burdon & War - Spill the Wine

LEN - Steal My Sunshine

The Motels - Suddenly Last Summer

War - Summer

The Isley Brothers - Summer Breeze

Sheryl Crow - Summer Day

Haim - Summer Girl

The Lovin' Spoonful - Summer in the City

The B-52s - Summer of Love

Portugal. The Man - Summer of Luv (ft. Unknown Mortal Orchestra)

Kirsten Hersh - Summer Salt

Death Cab For Cutie - Summer Skin

The Decemberists - Summersong

Janis Joplin - Summertime

The Head & The Heart - Summertime

The Sundays - Summertime

Eddie Cochran - Summertime Blues

Chuck Prophet - Summertime Thing

Bob Marley & The Wailers - Sun Is Shining

Laura Veirs- Sun Song

Vampire Weekend - Sunflower ft. Steve Lacy

The Kinks - Sunny Afternoon

Butcher Baglio & Estes - Sunny Day

G Love - Sunshine

Donovan - Sunshine Superman

Khruangbin & Leon Bridges - Texas Sun

Jonathan Richman - That Summer Feeling

Don Henley - The Boys of Summer

Blondie - The Tide Is High

Bob Marley & The Wailers - Three Little Birds

The Drifters - Under the Boardwalk

The Go-Go's - Vacation

Katrina and the Waves - Walking On Sunshine