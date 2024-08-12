Throughout our 75th birthday year at WERS, we’ll celebrate all of the music we’ve discovered together since 1949.
This Summer, we’re spotlighting some of our favorite tunes to take it easy to under the sun.
Here's OUR top 75 Songs of Summer ranked alphabetically.
Otis Redding - (Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay
Ryan Montbleau - 75 and Sunny
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer
Violent Femmes - Blister In The Sun
The Lumineers - Brightside
The Beach Boys - California Girls
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Californication
Dispatch - Circles Around The Sun
Indigo Girls - Closer To Fine
The Hold Steady - Constructive Summer
Bananarama - Cruel Summer
Stone Temple Pilots - Dancing Days
David Bowie - Dancing in the Street (feat. Mick Jagger)
Lana Del Rey - Doin' Time
Martha and the Muffins - Echo Beach
Ray LaMontagne - For The Summer
Bruce Springsteen - Girls In Their Summer Clothes
The Beach Boys - Good Vibrations
Eddie Vedder - Hard Sun
Martha Reeves & the Vandellas - Heatwave
Wilco - Heavy Metal Drummer
Sly & The Family Stone - Hot Fun In the Summertime
Billy Idol - Hot In The City
Donna Summer - Hot Stuff
Jimmy Cliff - I Can See Clearly Now
Michael Stipe - In the Sun
Benjamin Gibbard - Indian Summer
Weezer - Island In The Sun
The Flaming Lips - It's Summertime
The Style Council - Long Hot Summer
Bill Withers - Lovely Day
Dick Dale - Miserlou
Sunflower Bean - Moment In The Sun
Moving Targets - Ordinary Summer
Steve Lacy - Playground
The Alarm Rain - In The Summertime
The B-52s - Rock Lobster
The Ramones - Rockaway Beach
Alice Cooper - School's Out
Sheryl Crow - Soak Up The Sun
The Power Station - Some Like It Hot
Michael Franti & Spearhead - Sound of Sunshine
Eric Burdon & War - Spill the Wine
LEN - Steal My Sunshine
The Motels - Suddenly Last Summer
War - Summer
The Isley Brothers - Summer Breeze
Sheryl Crow - Summer Day
Haim - Summer Girl
The Lovin' Spoonful - Summer in the City
The B-52s - Summer of Love
Portugal. The Man - Summer of Luv (ft. Unknown Mortal Orchestra)
Kirsten Hersh - Summer Salt
Death Cab For Cutie - Summer Skin
The Decemberists - Summersong
Janis Joplin - Summertime
The Head & The Heart - Summertime
The Sundays - Summertime
Eddie Cochran - Summertime Blues
Chuck Prophet - Summertime Thing
Bob Marley & The Wailers - Sun Is Shining
Laura Veirs- Sun Song
Vampire Weekend - Sunflower ft. Steve Lacy
The Kinks - Sunny Afternoon
Butcher Baglio & Estes - Sunny Day
G Love - Sunshine
Donovan - Sunshine Superman
Khruangbin & Leon Bridges - Texas Sun
Jonathan Richman - That Summer Feeling
Don Henley - The Boys of Summer
Blondie - The Tide Is High
Bob Marley & The Wailers - Three Little Birds
The Drifters - Under the Boardwalk
The Go-Go's - Vacation
Katrina and the Waves - Walking On Sunshine