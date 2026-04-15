Why You Should Want to See Olivia Dean

– Lindsay Gould, Staff Writer

As Boston starts to warm up and everyone slowly trades winter coats for lighter layers, there’s a certain kind of music that just fits the moment. Something easy, breezy, and full of feeling. For me lately, that artist has been Olivia Dean, and if you haven’t heard her music yet, consider this your sign.

I’ll be upfront: I’m a huge fan. The kind of fan who keeps adding her songs to every playlist, no matter the mood. What makes Dean stand out is how naturally she blends so many different influences into something that feels completely her own. She echoes Carole King in the way she tells a story, the soulful depth of Aretha Franklin in her voice, and has a polished, modern edge reminiscent of Amy Winehouse and Adele. But it never feels like imitation; she is utterly herself.

Her music feels warm and nostalgic. It’s reflective without being heavy and emotional without being overwhelming. She can intimately write about self-acceptance, love, or heartbreak in a way that’s so personal, every listener feels validated.

Dean’s most recent album, The Art of Loving, really captures the balance of fun and flirty with introspective and personal growth. It moves between vulnerable moments and brighter, more lighthearted tracks so smoothly that the emotional shift feels natural. One minute you’re reflecting, the next you’re getting ready to go out. It’s the rare kind of album that works for both.

And then there’s her live presence, which honestly might be the best part. Olivia Dean performs with this effortless joy that makes everything feel a little lighter. She’s smiling, she’s sassy, she’s engaging, and she brings a sense of ease that makes the whole crowd feel connected. Whether she’s singing about moving on or leaning into love, there’s something about seeing it happen in real time that makes it hit differently. It’s not overproduced or distant, but warm, vibrant, and very real.

Which is exactly why she’s such a perfect artist to spotlight during the Spring Into Summer fundraiser at WERS.

WERS has always been about artists like Olivia Dean, the ones who might not be everywhere yet, but absolutely should be. Here at 88.9, there’s no algorithm deciding what you hear next, no outside pressure shaping the playlist, just real people who care about music, sharing it with other people who care too. Supporting the station means more of that: more new voices, more variety, more moments where you instantly fall in love with a song you’ve never heard before.

That only works because of listener support.

Every donation during the Spring Fundraiser helps keep that spirit going. It helps bring new music, revisit classics, and keep the station accessible to anyone who wants to tune in.

And yes, there’s also a pretty great bonus: the chance to see Olivia Dean live at TD Garden. I like to consider myself a live music connoisseur, and there’s nothing quite like a concert night in Boston: you plan your night, arrive early to the venue, and soak in the buzz of the crowd as anticipation builds. Then the lights drop, and suddenly the artist you’ve only heard through your headphones is right in front of you, and everything feels a little surreal.

That’s what this fundraiser is about. Not just tickets, but those moments where music becomes something more.

We all rely on music in different ways. Sometimes it’s there to help you rest after a long day, sometimes it’s what you turn to when you don’t have the words yourself. However it shows up for you, it matters and it deserves a space that treats it with care.

That’s what WERS aims to be. And with your support, it can keep doing exactly that.

So if you’re like me, and have ever discovered a song on WERS that’s stuck with you, or found an artist you wouldn’t have heard anywhere else, this is your moment to give back. You might end up at an unforgettable show, but either way, you’ll be helping keep something special going.