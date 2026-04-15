Why You Should Want to See Tame Impala

– Allie Ruden, Staff Writer

You have the chance to see Tame Impala from WERS’s membership drive!

The genre-bending, psychedelic pop legend is coming to Boston on July 28, 2026. The genre-bending artist is known for his solo-music-artistry, often known to fans as just Kevin Parker. The Australian multi-instrumentalist has become a cult classic for his iconic psychedelic-rock sound!

Beginnings

When Kevin Parker was young, he would listen to psychedelic rock from the 70s and 60s. He joined and created a few different bands, one of which competed in Perth’s “Next Big Thing,” which was a competition show. He started releasing music under the name Tame Impala in 2007 on MySpace, which drew the attention of a number of record labels. He eventually signed with Modular, an independent label. In 2010, he released Innerspeaker, which won a series of awards and solidified Parker’s spot in alternative rock.

Shortly after, he released Lonerism, which won a bunch of Aussie awards and got a Grammy nomination. His 2015 album Currents features earworms like “The Less I Know the Better,” and “New Person, Same Old Mistakes,” which Rihanna would go on to cover. His subsequent albums remained critically acclaimed, and now Parker has collaborated with The Gorillaz, Dua Lipa, Justice, and more artists across genres.

New Album, Same Sound

The Aussie’s new album Deadbeat is a mesh of the elements of his old albums, yet takes a more upbeat approach. The album is perhaps his most catchy, as “Dracula” goes, “run from the sunlight dracula,” which you most likely have seen on your TikTok FYP. At some moments on the new album, Parker goes full techno, like on the track “Ethereal Connection,” he gives us about 2.5 minutes of pure techno beats that make you feel like you are clubbing in Berlin. One of the standout tracks on the new album for me is the final track, “End of Summer,” which seamlessly blends Parker’s talent for EDM beats and his psychedelic synth. The whole album is such a fun, energetic record that will sure to bring your summer spirits up!

As a longtime Tame Impala fan, since I was about 13, I can attest that he is one of the most energetic, fun performers ever. His Slow Rush tour in 2022 was my first concert after the end of lockdown and he was the perfect concert to bring me out of my COVID isolation. Parker has such a unique skillset that is truly a feat to see on stage! As a multi-instrumentalist, Parker is able to create intense and moving soundscapes that I adore. It feels more like a rave than a concert and is the perfect dancey, psychedelic concert for the middle of summer when the heat is on!

You will absolutely be missing out if you don’t enter to see Tame Impala this July. The Aussie’s newest album Deadbeat is an album you just have to hear live!