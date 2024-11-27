Welcome to the WERS Potluck!

We hope you're hungry! As we dive into the holiday season, it's worth making a good meal. Here are some yummy suggestions...WERS style! Here is our musical Thanksgiving potluck, with tracks that are sure to satisfy your cravings.

"Chocolate" by The 1975

What I’m bringing to the table is a sweet snack: Chocolate by The 1975. This funky, upbeat pop-rock track captures the thrill of being young and rebellious in the early 2010s, perfectly embodying the viral “Tumblr aesthetic” era. With its rapid-fire lyrics sung by Matty Healy and infectious, melodic guitar riffs, Chocolate captures a mix of edgy and playful, perfect for cruising with friends and escaping small-town boredom when visiting home.

To me, Chocolate feels like the song of an outsider— like the quiet cousin who silently endures snarky remarks at the dinner table but is secretly admired by all the younger family members. Its rebellious, carefree energy and slightly cheeky lyrics make it feel like a guilty pleasure, the musical equivalent of sneaking a treat. Whether as a background tune for a joyful conversation or a late-night drive to escape family drama, Chocolate is a sweet yet subversive must-have at your Thanksgiving gathering.

- Kelly Cheng, Staff Writer

"Country Pie" by Bob Dylan

This year, I’m bringing some good old “Country Pie” by Bob Dylan to the potluck. A solid country twang, great guitar riffs and solos, and of course the wonderful voice of Bob Dylan– what doesn’t this song have? The warmth and comfort this song brings makes you feel like you’re right back home at the table with your family or walking through a small town enjoying the simplicity of life! This short ditty is sure to make you feel relaxed and at ease with the world this Thanksgiving!

“Country Pie” to me reminds me of home and the simplicity and stress free environment of the south. When it all starts to feel like a little too much this song helps remind me of where I’m from and to take it easy. I’d bring this song to the station, because I feel like everyone could use some less stress in their lives and this song certainly does that for me. In such a short song Bob Dylan manages to remind us all of the simpler things in life and not to get caught up in the drama. If making dinner, talking to family, or just life in general starts to stress you out this Thanksgiving, turn on “Country Pie” and let it all go away.

- Fenton Wright, Staff Writer

"Strawberry Fields Forever" by The Beatles

To make Thanksgiving a little bit sweeter, I would bring “Strawberry Fields Forever” by the Beatles. While these are normally a summer fruit, the Beatles classic can be enjoyed in any season. The beautiful, hypnotic nature of this song always makes me relaxed and joyful, very similar to the feeling I get during the holidays. In my family, we often listen to the “Fab Four” while we are cooking or baking together. During Thanksgiving, one of my favorite traditions is baking pies with my mom, aunt, and grandmother while talking and listening to music, making this the perfect song to contribute to a musical potluck.

- Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

"Maple Syrup" by The Backseat Lovers

Happy Thanksgiving everyone! For my first Potluck and holiday at WERS I’d like to bring something that is my personal favorite and forever staple in my music taste: Maple Syrup by The Backseat Lovers! This song is super sweet with its raw vocals, rich surfer guitar, a driving beat thanks to meaty drums, and overall indie rock taste. This song is a part of The Backseat Lovers album When We Were Friends and is filled with other flavorful songs, maybe not food related though.

Maple Syrup disguises itself as a sweet song, but, under the surface it explores why the stuff is truly bad for you, no one likes rotted teeth. It’s easy to ignore the bitter effects of something that sounds so good; this song reminds me that it’s okay to have things that are bad for you, just remember to always brush your teeth and consume in moderation, because everyone needs sweetness to balance the bitterness that occurs at the dinner table on Thanksgiving.

- Rebecca Kasuba, Staff Writer

"Cardamom" by Weyes Blood

In order to spice up the Thanksgiving potluck this year, I am bringing Cardamom by Weyes Blood. While cardamom spice does not usually find its way onto the Thanksgiving table, to me the track is more representative of the season. This song feels like the epitome of fall; the folk guitar, Weyes Blood’s warm earthy tone, and even a flute solo adding to the transient feel of autumn. Spices in the cardamom family are truly a staple of fall and the winter holidays on apples and pears for a warm treat, or as Weyes Blood states, maybe I will try some “Cardamom in my coffee in the morning.”

Even though a lot of Thanksgivings are already “spicy” enough with families reuniting, adding a bit of spice into your life (or your music) can help to distract from any tumultuous feelings this November. Cardamom, or really most of Weyes Blood's music is always what I reach for first when I am overwhelmed and need a musical distraction. So, take a listen and let’s hope for a smooth Thanksgiving and holiday season!

- Lucia Cinquino, Staff Writer

"Cherry Pie" by Sade

The Thanksgiving Potluck wouldn’t be complete without a little tartness to balance out the sweetness. I’m bringing “Cherry Pie” by Sade, whose jazzy and mellow sound sets the perfect tone for a Thanksgiving night. On a month as cold as November, it’s hard not to imagine yourself snuggled up by the fireplace, warming up to Sade’s groovy basslines. The tartness comes from her lyrics, which share her memories of a relationship that started off sweet but quickly soured. She reflects: “Where were you just when I needed you?” Her plight is the kind that is well consoled by music and the restful connection to loved ones provided by Thanksgiving. Only Sade can make such a bittersweet memory sound so delightful.

- Rebecca Sampson, Staff Writer

"Potatoes and Molasses" by The Blasting Company

There’s no dinner without potatoes. For fans of Over the Garden Wall, this piece off the soundtrack is well-loved for its innocence and upbeat tempo. In the Cartoon Network original, five-year-old Greg sings Potatoes and Molasses to a room full of discouraged animals, doing his best to cheer them up and make the world a better place. When I hear this song I immediately think of autumn afternoons and front yards covered in yellowing leaves. The Blasting Company does an incredible job at crafting a perfect fall soundtrack, and Potatoes and Molasses brings a sweet, innocent fun to the table.

- Ana Achata, Staff Writer

"Donut Seam" by Adrianne Lenker

There is nothing that says Fall more than the comforting melodies and soothing vocals of Adrianne Lenker. While Donuts aren’t a typical Thanksgiving staple, I think they would make a great addition to any desert spread, or cure the pre-dinner hungriness (if your family is like mine and has turkey at 2, which means you have to skip breakfast and save your appetite!) “Donut Seam” is a love song, and a reminder to savor the moment in an ever-changing world. While the song itself has no mention of donuts, the title is a play on words from the chorus, which sings “This whole world is dying/don’t it seem like a good time for swimming/before all the water disappears.” I think this song serves as an important reminder during Thanksgiving: whether you come for the food, the family, or the parade, make sure to take it all in.

- Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator