Vault of Soul: The Gap Band

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Each week of Black History Month, we open the 88.9 Vault of Soul with profiles of iconic pioneers of R&B and soul. To learn more about the Wilson brothers, known as The Gap Band, read the biography below!

Oklahoman Sons

Robert, Charles, and Ronnie Wilson are the three brothers who make up The Gap Band. Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to a Pentecostal pastor and their mother, a pianist in the church, the Wilson brothers began their musical careers in the church. As recounted many times, the Black church is one of the most influential places that an artist of color can grow up. Funk, Soul, R&B, and Hip-Hop all grew out of the church. In that way, the story of the Wilson brothers is familiar. They also took lessons from the city of Tulsa itself. Tulsa is renowned for being the location of Black Wall Street, an area in Tulsa regarded as one of the most affluent African American neighborhoods in the country. The band’s early name is an homage to Black Wall Street. What they learned in church and in Tulsa translated into playing in the local scene.

In 1967, the group was known as the Greenwood, Archer, and Pine Band, a nod to the area that they grew up in. Artists traveling to Tulsa knew that if they wanted a good supporting act, they went and found The G.A.P. Band. During this time, they opened and supported artists and groups like The Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, and Leon Russell. The reality was that Greenwood, Archer, and Pine Band was too long to put on posters, and the name was initialized. Eventually, they dropped the periods, becoming The Gap Band.

The Hits Come Rolling In

After opening for bands throughout the late 60s and early 70s, the brothers would finally get to record their first album, Magician’s Holiday, in 1974 at The Church Studio in Oklahoma. They followed this up with their 1977 release of their self-titled album, The Gap Band. Neither of these albums managed to chart, but LA producer Lonnie Simmons would take a chance on the boys from Oklahoma. It was this signing that set them well on their way to stardom.

In 1979, the band released another self-titled album, The Gap Band I, and this time they found themselves on the charts. Songs off the album, such as the lead track “Shake” and the sixth track “I’m In Love,” landed the band two Top 10 R&B Hits. Later in the same year, the band would release a third self-titled album, their second under Simmons. This album also produced hits like “I Don’t Believe You Want to Get Up and Dance (Oops Up side Your Head),” landing number four on the Billboard R&B Charts.

Now that the hits were rolling in, The Gap Band could seemingly do no wrong. By this point, the self-titled album formula became a staple of the group. So much so that in 1980, they released The Gap Band III, which would chart at number 1 on the R&B charts and 16 on the Billboard Hot 100. For anyone who somehow didn’t know about the Wilson brothers from Oklahoma who were producing hits, they learned that year.

Keep Em’ Coming

“Keep em’ coming.” That seemed to be the message from the band, as they moved to produce their fourth, you guessed it, self-titled album, The Gap Band IV, in 1982. If you somehow haven’t recognized a song that I have mentioned before this, then you are sure to know some of the hits on this album. “Outstanding,” “Early In the Morning,” and many more make this album one of their biggest successes. The Gap Band IV charted at number 1 on the R&B charts. “Outstanding” has transcended time to become one of the most recognizable songs of all time.

As the 80s kept moving, so did the hits, but all good things must end at some point. Their albums were not performing as strongly, but the band would steadily keep producing music as a group well into the 90s.

Uncle Charlie Wilson

The whole time that the brothers were making music, in the background, Charlie Wilson was doing his own thing. He helped produce songs and sang backup vocals on the Zapp hit single “Computer Love” in 1986. When the band’s hits started drying up, Charlie began to take himself as a solo act more seriously. In 1992, he released his debut solo album, You Turn My Life Around.

This would then turn into the 2000 release of Bridging the Gap, which put Charlie on the charts as a solo act for the first time with “Without You.” This would then translate into a masterfully produced album, Charlie, Last Name Wilson, in 2005. With producers like Justin Timberlake, will.i.am, T-Pain, and more Charlie, Last Name Wilson debuted at number 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Then we get to my personal favorite Charlie Wilson moment with Uncle Charlie in 2009. I have vivid memories of hearing “There Goes My Baby,” one of the biggest hits on the album, on the radio in my dad’s car almost every day. Uncle Charlie would give Wilson two GRAMMY nominations, as well as debuting at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 200 and number 1 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop charts.

In short, Wilson made a name for himself outside his brothers, while still respecting their legacy as The Gap Band. Charlie has worked with artists such as Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg, Kanye West, Rihanna, Tyler, the Creator, and many more, which has expanded not only his own fame, but also the reputation of his brothers, who both passed away in 2010. Wilson has worked tirelessly to make sure that their contribution to not only R&B but music as a whole is never forgotten.

Who Influenced The Gap Band

Stevie Wonder

Earth, Wind & Fire

George Clinton

Leon Russell

The Black Church

Who Was Influenced by The Gap Band

Guy

Mary J. Blige

Dave Grohl

Nas

Tina Turner

Tyler, the Creator

Bruno Mars

Charlie Wilson and The Gap Band’s Awards and Honors

BET Awards, Best Collaboration, (2003)

BET Awards, Lifetime Achievement Award, (2013)

Soul Train Awards, Legend Award, (2009)

Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, (2024)

Spotlight Tracks

“I Don’t Believe You Want to Get Up and Dance (Oops Up Side Your Head)” (1979)

If there is one thing that The Gap Band knows how to do, it’s grab your attention on a song’s intro. On “I Don’t Believe You Want to Get Up and Dance (Oops Up Side Your Head),” the repetition of “oops up side your head” creates this rhythmic chant that makes you want to dance. The beat is easy to follow and makes everything feel smooth. The funk feeling completely overwhelms you. This song was also sampled by numerous artists, including Snoop Dogg and Bruno Mars, which, as you will see, is a theme with all of their songs.

“Yearning For Your Love” (1980)

Let’s slow it down now. “Yearning For Your Love” is almost the complete opposite of “(Oops Up Side Your Head).” Instead of this high-tempo, danceable song, The Gap Band makes a slow jam that makes you feel unarmed and able to fully open up. Here, the classic funk elements that they are known for are stripped down, allowing you to hear the heartfelt vocals clearly. Also, in some sections of the song, delicate and harmonic backing vocals can be heard throughout. As noted, samples are a heavy part of why The Gap Band is so timeless. This song’s best-known sample is probably when Nas used it on “Life’s A Bitch.” “Yearning For Your Love” is yet another classic.

“Outstanding” (1982)

Now, for THE classic. “Outstanding,” released in 1982, might be the most popular song that The Gap Band made. It opens with a widely known funk bassline that immediately grips your ear. Then the vocals of the three Wilson brothers hit you, and it puts you right into the loving mood. It is a complete jam song. It is something you can have on in the background, listen to intently, or dance to. That is the beauty of this song. It too has been sampled by multiple artists. From Notorious B.I.G. to Tyler, the Creator, “Outstanding” has never left the musical spotlight since its debut in 1982.

“There Goes My Baby” (2008)

Now, to one of my all-time favorite songs, “There Goes My Baby.” As mentioned earlier, this song brings back so many memories from my childhood. It is a soft, tender, loving song that is a quintessential R&B song. There’s a smoothness to Charlie Wilson’s voice, but also heartache evident in the spoken word sections. It’s—pardon the pun—outstanding. It has that swagger that a lot of vintage R&B songs have. The confidence he exudes in this song is second to none. Overall, it is amazing.